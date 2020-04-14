Coronavirus – Nigeria: 343 confirmed cases, 91 discharged and 10 deaths from COVID-19 reported in Nigeria

As at 09:50 pm 13th April, there are

343 confirmed cases 91 discharged 10 deaths

Lagos - 189 FCT - 56 Osun - 20 Edo - 14 Oyo - 11 Ogun - 9 Bauchi - 6 Kaduna - 6 Akwa Ibom - 5 Katsina - 5 Kwara - 4 Ondo - 3 Delta - 3 Kano - 3 Enugu - 2 Ekiti - 2 Rivers -2 Benue - 1 Niger - 1 Anambra - 1



