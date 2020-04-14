Coronavirus - South Africa: 2272 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Africa

Update: We are saddened to report 27 deaths to date. We send our condolences to their families and friends. The number of infections continues to grow and there are now 2272 confirmed cases of #COVID19. Stay at home unless it is absolutely essential to go out. #KeepSASafe



