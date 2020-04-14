There were 539 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,934 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - South Africa: 2272 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Africa

Update: We are saddened to report 27 deaths to date. We send our condolences to their families and friends. The number of infections continues to grow and there are now 2272 confirmed cases of #COVID19. Stay at home unless it is absolutely essential to go out. #KeepSASafe

