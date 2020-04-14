The true camera phone: Meet the TECNO CAMON 15 Premier with 64MP SONY camera and trademarked TAIVOS™ technology

Global premier mobile phone brand TECNO Mobile (www.TECNO-mobile.com) recently launched a new smartphone: the CAMON 15 series with 64MP SONY camera and trademarked TAIVOS™ technology. As one of the most remarkable camera phones, TECNO CAMON 15 series has been highlighted through several platforms including the first online launch event in Africa, the spokesman Wizkid, and the biggest flip book recorded by Guinness World Records ever.

As a pioneer in the smartphone industry, TECNO Mobile is committed to bringing the latest cutting-edge technology smartphone to its global users, and exploring innovative approaches and channels to support consumers discovering its products for the first time. The first online product launch is a new breakthrough that TECNO brings to its fans globally: a real-time hands-on experience and DEMO of what they can achieve with a smartphone camera, powerful imaging hardware, and a device designed to deliver unprecedented performance for mobile photography fans.

6.6’FHD+ Real Fullview, See Beyond Boundaries

6.6" Perfect Fullview gives you a wider, clearer, and more colorful visual experience. The 91.2% super screen ratio and unibody pop-up camera design helps actualize the dream of an immersive, full view, cinematic experience Users can enjoy a truly boundless screen.

Stunning color designs and exquisite textural lines can be viewed with the new CAMON 15 Premier. Under different lighting environments, different texture changing effects can be seen.

Breaking down 64-MP performance on SONY Camera

The 64 MP main camera is equipped with TECNO’s signature Ultra Clear Shot, Ultra Night Shot, Super HDR, and AI Scene Detection features, which creates super high-resolution photography and compensates for changing light conditions.

The CAMON 15 is the first-ever smartphone in Africa to come equipped with Sony’s 64 MP, smart chip-backed camera lens. That means 8x zoom is possible not only when shooting pictures, but afterwards as well, letting you scale up your shots without losing even the tiniest details. Meanwhile, Sony’s large ½-inch sensor recognizes and captures more light during the evening that other cameras, eliminating visual noise for better night shots.

Trademarked TAIVOS™ technology for More Powerful than ever night shots

The TECNO AI Vision Optimization Solution is a signal processing trademarked TAIVOS™ technology. TAIVOS™ enables up to 15-frame synth with an imaging time of just 4.68 seconds-- most other smartphones only achieve this in 5.5 seconds or maybe even 7 seconds. That means that the photographs shot with TAIVOS™ are built from a composite of 15 image frames that can be analyzed and recombined pixel-for-pixel, vividly capturing each element in your scenes with optimal contrast.

This technology really benefits photography lovers throughout the day, including during the night, since evening shades naturally tend to run together and darken after nightfall. Consumers will be amazed by those great photos as TAIVOS™ is able to filter out image noise and optimize image clarity to deliver clear, balanced, vivid photographs even in low- to lower-light conditions.

32MP POP-UP Camera

CAMON 15 Premier brings users new fun ways to activate your camera. Upon opening the selfie camera, the front camera will “POP-UP” from the body, and the 32MP Clear Lens will be ready to capture your shining moments.

Newly upgraded facial algorithms offer built-in natural beauty effects, saving your time for more retouch. With the new HDR, you can take a clear and bright selfie in any situation. The POP-UP camera has a smart anti-fall reaction and a strong resistance to magnetic interference, guaranteeing a smooth selfie experience.

Super Wide Angle 115° & 2cm Macro Photography

The 5 MP secondary camera offers distortion-eliminating 115-degree Super Wide-Angle visibility and lets you zoom in within two centimeters of your target with Extreme Close-up Shots. While taking photos with 115° Super Wide Angle, you don’t need to worry about not fully capturing the grand scenery any longer. The anti-distortion feature lets the scene be recorded as it is in reality.

The extreme 2cm close-up shot lets you discover the unseen beauty of the seemingly minor things in your environment.

With a 2 MP AI Bokeh Effect lens, AI Lens, and TAIVOS™ Ultra Night Lens optical processor on the CAMON 15series, users have a camera that lets them zoom in, pan out, and deal with all kinds of lighting conditions for all-day, all-night picture taking.

AI Scene Detection

CAMON 15 Premier also features AI Detection, AI Light Recognition, AI Image Stabilization, and AI Image Processing. With all this, AI scene detection is just one of the phone’s many features designed to work with AI and smart algorithms to enhance your photographic experience.

A newly added multi-dimensional portrait mixed scene mode is available, fully covers both simple and mixed scenes at the same time. The detectable rate has reached 90%. Once the scene is recognized, it will utilize the corresponding AI optimization, letting you take more realistic and detailed photos.

Beautification 3.0, Customize Your Own Beauty

The CAMON 15’s Beautification 3.0 is available with three kinds of built-in beauty effects, various adjustments on UI interface, and a real-time preview in one click. The beauty enhancement algorithm recognizes a total of 18 unique structural elements in human faces, using 3D stereoscopic beautification and smart tone enhancement to help highlight people’s natural features. You can also use AI Body Shaping to augment your subjects’ figures, and Portrait Bokeh 2.0 helps optimize blurred background effects for more alluring portraits.

Fun Social Interaction

Continuing with the style of previous AR Stickers and AR Emojis, this time, we have updated with 12 AR Stickers and 4 unique AR Emoji figures of Manchester City Football Club as gifts for users.

To stimulate interesting and fun social interactions, GIF expressions have been launched. Specially designed TECNO X Manchester City Football Club stickers can now be used, generating fun GIF expressions on one click. Now, you can express your mood via a lovely GIF!

Short Video Recording

Fun short video recording is here: 9 filter styles, AI beauty optimization, support wide-angle recording, quick playback and 15s/60s two versions setting. Record more unforgettable memories!

128GB ROM + 6GB RAM, 4000mAh long-lasting battery, Powerful Performance

128GB ROM offers more space to store your data, and relieves users of the need to frequently clean-up to get more storage. 6GB RAM provides a stable and highly efficient performance. Multitasking and gaming has become faster and smoother.

The 4000mAh powerful battery satisfies users’ need for a stable power supply in work and daily life.



