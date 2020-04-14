Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2026
PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Third-party Logistics (3PL) Industry
Overview Paragraph
The global market report published on the Global Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market provides the overall information various factors that define the markets at global and regional levels. The historical market data of the Global Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market are provided along with the future perspective of the global market. The market value of the year 2020 is provided after analyzing the market at various levels and stages. The value and volume of the Global Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market at global, regional, and company levels are provided in the market report. The market report provides an insight view of market growth at various phases. The various facts and factors of the global market are listed and described in the market report. The advanced technology and the manpower used in the Global Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market are defined in the global report.
The key players covered in this study
Exel Logistics, Menlo Worldwide Logistics, FedEx, Ryder Logistics, Tibbett and Britten
Key Players
The various key players present in the Global Third-party Logistics (3PL) Markets provides the names, outlook, manufacturing sites, market value, production, ex-factor, import, export, consumption rates, market shares, market revenue, market status, and various other key factors of the market. Strategies and the plans of various market players are described in the Global Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market report along with the various challenges faced by the market players or the companies present in the Global Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market.
Segmental Analysis
The report also provides a detailed study of the market structure based on the segmentation and analysis of the different aspects of the Global Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market. This section also covers the market in terms of the regional segments. Using these methodologies, the report aims to provide a detailed and accurate study to provide insights into the Global Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market. The major regions of the global market covered in the regional segmentations are North and South America, Asia Pacific region, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.
Report covers:
Comprehensive research methodology of Global Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market.
This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with gap analysis, historical analysis & key analyst insights.
An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.
Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market.
Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market.
Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues
Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players
Some points from table of content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
5 Third-party Logistics (3PL) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
6 North America
7 Europe
8 China
9 Japan
10 Southeast Asia
11 India
12 Central & South America
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 Exel Logistics
13.1.1 Exel Logistics Company Details
13.1.2 Exel Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Exel Logistics Third-party Logistics (3PL) Introduction
13.1.4 Exel Logistics Revenue in Third-party Logistics (3PL) Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Exel Logistics Recent Development
13.2 Menlo Worldwide Logistics
13.2.1 Menlo Worldwide Logistics Company Details
13.2.2 Menlo Worldwide Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Menlo Worldwide Logistics Third-party Logistics (3PL) Introduction
13.2.4 Menlo Worldwide Logistics Revenue in Third-party Logistics (3PL) Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Menlo Worldwide Logistics Recent Development
13.3 FedEx
13.3.1 FedEx Company Details
13.3.2 FedEx Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 FedEx Third-party Logistics (3PL) Introduction
13.3.4 FedEx Revenue in Third-party Logistics (3PL) Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 FedEx Recent Development
13.4 Ryder Logistics
13.4.1 Ryder Logistics Company Details
13.4.2 Ryder Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Ryder Logistics Third-party Logistics (3PL) Introduction
13.4.4 Ryder Logistics Revenue in Third-party Logistics (3PL) Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Ryder Logistics Recent Development
13.5 Tibbett and Britten
13.5.1 Tibbett and Britten Company Details
13.5.2 Tibbett and Britten Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Tibbett and Britten Third-party Logistics (3PL) Introduction
13.5.4 Tibbett and Britten Revenue in Third-party Logistics (3PL) Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Tibbett and Britten Recent Development
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
