Immunity Passport For COVID-19 Uses Military Technology

ImmuniPass, Your Immunity Passport

Verification Technology Provides An Instant Check of COVID-19 Testing Status

ImmuniPass works in real time to confirm anyone’s compliance with and adherence to CDC and/or local medical criteria to either quarantine or return to their lives, depending on their immunity status.” — Martin Bayerle, Managing Member of Avers.

MIAMI, FL, USA, April 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID-19 Pandemic has closed our businesses, towns, countries, the world. COVID-19 has deprived us of our livelihoods, our ability to be mobile, and not infrequently, has cost us the greatest price of all, the very loss of the lives of our friends and loved ones. The Government’s compelling interest to defend us in this war has denied us the ability to interact with our customers, friends and loved ones. Congregation and free association of persons is forbidden; people are required to maintain a policy of isolation and social distancing. Our very liberty is being denied. The quality of our lives has been greatly diminished.

Why? Because COVID-19 is highly contagious and can be spread by those who are completely asymptomatic, by those who look perfectly healthy. Hence, there exists the “compelling government interest” to use extraordinary measures designed to prevent, or at least greatly diminish, the spread of this deadly disease: business closures, prohibitions of social gatherings, lock downs, quarantines, social distancing.

How do we overcome this unparalleled, in our lifetimes, adversity, this reduction in our liberties and quality of life? How do we reopen our countries for business, and regain our health and liberty? In essence, how will the Corona Virus end? How can we return to some semblance of “normal”?

The Solution? Simple: those who are NOT at risk, who can neither transmit the disease nor acquire it, those who are “immune” – can return to work, to a semblance of normalcy.

“… immune citizens can return to work, care for the vulnerable, and anchor the economy during bouts of social distancing.”

For persons who are immune, there would be no “compelling government interest” in restricting their movement, congregation, or limiting their economic activity, their travel, who they can associate with, the reopening of their businesses, and their other liberties. In fact, the primary goal of Government and the acquisition of the ultimate societal benefit - is to permit their citizens to get on with the business of living! There are literally hundreds of thousands of such people, those who have survived and, as a result, have most likely acquired a presumptive immunity to the disease. There are more survivors each day, doctors, nurses, police, firemen, first responders, military – who may be needlessly restricted, average Janes and Joes, too, who can theoretically go back to work in safety, both for themselves and others!!!

Immunity - Do you qualify?

Generally, immunity to any specific disease can be acquired either through vaccination, which, by most estimates, a vaccine for COVID-19 is at least several months away, or, as the current general scientific consensus appears to suggest, by having acquired the disease itself and having survived. It is presumed that, because they have survived, the survivor’s body has developed antibodies to fight the virus; the disease is no longer detectable, and the survivor cannot transmit it to others. As a result, survivors are presumed immune (for at least a certain amount of time) to either transmit the disease to others or to reacquire the disease themselves.

“Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, believes a recovered person will have immunity at least for a few months.”

Ultimately, your immunity - however that will be established and defined to an acceptable scientific and public safety standard, will have to be proven.

Are you immune? How can you prove it?

Avers' ImmuniPass Service is applying the same processes and procedure their parent company, Touchstone Research Group (Touchstone), has used for over a decade as a third-party independent verifier of US military records for well over 100,000 veterans. Many veterans seek high paying jobs with Department of Defense contractors in conflict zones. And DoD contractors require that their prospective employees' military service be vetted by an independent third party. Touchstone fulfills this need.

Here, Avers acts again in the capacity of a trusted independent verifier, but instead of military records, ImmuniPass verifies a member’s medical test record. Like a military veteran to prove their veteran status, our client authorizes the release of their COVID-19 test record(s) directly from their physician or lab to Avers to maintain the integrity of our system – to substantiate their COVID-19 status.

“Our ImmuniPass service provides the solution and works in real time to confirm anyone’s compliance with and adherence to any local standard, permitting those who satisfy CDC and/or local medical criteria to remain quarantined or to return to their lives, depending on their status” said Martin Bayerle, Managing Member of Avers.

Try the technology. Shoot Elvis’ QR code (most smartphone cameras will recognize a QR Code. QR code reader apps, too), enter his Personal Identification Code (PIC): E1v15. Really cool! In a few seconds the member can substantiate his or her COVID-19 status.

That’s the first part of the equation, instant verification. The next integral part of why the system works is ImmuniPass’ rating system.

ImmuniPass holders are issued color coded ratings, an immediate indication of their immunity status: White, awaiting testing results; Red, positive; Yellow, presumed immune; Green, immune.

Coming from the technology and military industries, the ImmuniPass team is intimately familiar with issues surrounding confidentiality and sensitive information. Of the close to 100,000 veterans Touchstone has verified over a dozen years, they have processed all safely and securely.

With ImmuniPass, Avers can segment the population geographically as necessary. They can change testing requirements, tests and frequency based on COVID-19 outbreaks in particular geographic areas in order to meet governmental standards as those standards evolve, in real time.

Bayerle sees ImmuniPass as a perfect opportunity to provide COVID-19 information within a very personal context: your test results. Along with information about safe disease-mitigation practices, he wants to give everyone incentive to test, thereby reducing the incidence of COVID-19 and, consequently, improving society’s health worldwide.

"We want to encourage people to get tested and share their results, to promote dialogue, understanding and to improve society’s health worldwide."

Avers' ImmuniPass uses the same tested technology used to verify US military records, to verify COVID-19 status.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.