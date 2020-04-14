Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market by Emerging Technology, Future Trends with Top Key Players
Unified communications as a service (UCaaS) is a category of "as a service" or "cloud" delivery mechanisms for enterprise communications. Similar to platform as a service (PaaS, where data center capacity is made available to an enterprise on a consumption model from a service provider), with UCaaS, unified communications services can be made available from the cloud to enterprises.
This report focuses on the global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
8X8
Al-enterprise
Avaya
At&T
Cisco
Dell
Dxc Technologies
Fuze
Genesis
Google
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Huawei
IBM
Microsoft
Mitel
Orange Business
Polycom
Verizon enterprise
Voss Solutions
Westuc
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Conferencing
Collaboration Platforms and Applications
Voice and Telephony
Messaging
Mobile
Market segment by Application, split into
Bsfi
Consumer Goods and Retail
Healthcare It
Telecom
Information Technology
Logistics and Transportation
Travel and Hospitality
Public Sector and Utilities
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
