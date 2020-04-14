Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market by Emerging Technology, Future Trends with Top Key Players

A new market study, titled “Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Unified communications as a service (UCaaS) is a category of "as a service" or "cloud" delivery mechanisms for enterprise communications. Similar to platform as a service (PaaS, where data center capacity is made available to an enterprise on a consumption model from a service provider), with UCaaS, unified communications services can be made available from the cloud to enterprises.

This report focuses on the global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

8X8

Al-enterprise

Avaya

At&T

Cisco

Dell

Dxc Technologies

Fuze

Genesis

Google

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei

IBM

Microsoft

Mitel

Orange Business

Polycom

Verizon enterprise

Voss Solutions

Westuc

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Conferencing

Collaboration Platforms and Applications

Voice and Telephony

Messaging

Mobile

Market segment by Application, split into

Bsfi

Consumer Goods and Retail

Healthcare It

Telecom

Information Technology

Logistics and Transportation

Travel and Hospitality

Public Sector and Utilities

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



