Global Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) Market 2020-2025 by Manufacturers, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Small modular reactors (SMRs) are a type of nuclear fission reactor which are smaller than conventional reactors and manufactured at a plant and brought to a site to be assembled. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) defines 'small' as under 300 MWe. This report focusses on Small modular reactors (SMRs) market. Modular reactors allow for less on-site construction, increased containment efficiency, and heightened nuclear materials security. SMRs have been proposed to bypass financial barriers that have plagued conventional nuclear reactors.
This report focuses on the global Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
Toshiba
OKBM Afrikantov
OKB Gidropress
Atomenergoprom
CNEA & INVAP
Seaborg Technologies
IPPE & Teploelektroproekt Design
Kurchatov Institute
Areva TA (DCNS group)
International Thorium Molten Salt Forum (ITMSF)
Gen4 Energy
Terrestrial Energy
Westinghouse-led
JAERI
NuScale Power LLC
Eskom
KAERI
Holtec International
Moltex Energy
GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy
Intellectual Ventures
U-Battery consortium
Atomstroyexport
Westinghouse Electric Company
X-energy
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Thermal-neutron Reactors
Fast-neutron Reactors
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Vessels
Industrial
Commercial
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
To analyze global Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
