Global Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) Market 2020-2025 by Manufacturers, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 14, 2020

Small modular reactors (SMRs) are a type of nuclear fission reactor which are smaller than conventional reactors and manufactured at a plant and brought to a site to be assembled. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) defines 'small' as under 300 MWe. This report focusses on Small modular reactors (SMRs) market. Modular reactors allow for less on-site construction, increased containment efficiency, and heightened nuclear materials security. SMRs have been proposed to bypass financial barriers that have plagued conventional nuclear reactors. 
This report focuses on the global Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study 
Toshiba 
OKBM Afrikantov 
OKB Gidropress 
Atomenergoprom 
CNEA & INVAP 
Seaborg Technologies 
IPPE & Teploelektroproekt Design 
Kurchatov Institute 
Areva TA (DCNS group) 
International Thorium Molten Salt Forum (ITMSF) 
Gen4 Energy 
Terrestrial Energy 
Westinghouse-led 
JAERI 
NuScale Power LLC 
Eskom 
KAERI 
Holtec International 
Moltex Energy 
GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy 
Intellectual Ventures 
U-Battery consortium 
Atomstroyexport 
Westinghouse Electric Company 
X-energy
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Thermal-neutron Reactors 
Fast-neutron Reactors
Market segment by Application, split into 
Large Vessels 
Industrial 
Commercial 
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.


