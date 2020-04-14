Andrew Jones Auctions will hold an online-only DTLA Collections & Estates auction on Sunday, April 19th; no live bidding

Etruscan terracotta votive head mounted on a stand, overall 12 inches tall (est. $2,000-$4,000). Early 19th century Chinese Export black and gilt lacquer games table, having a top with four counter recesses, the reticulated frieze fitted with a single drawer (est. $1,200-$1,800). Tony Duquette carved ruby in fuchsite, emerald, diamond and 18k gold brooch, 2 ¾ inches by 1 inch, signed Tony Duquette (est. $2,500-$3,500). Late Roman mosaic panel of an urn, probably 4th century C.E., 25 ½ inches tall (est. $2,000-$4,000). Pair of Louis XV style paint decorated fauteuils from the second half 20th century, each one 28 inches tall by 28 ½ inches wide (est. $800-$1,200).

The online auction will feature a vast selection of market fresh furnishings, decorations and accessories, all enticingly priced, at 10:30 am Pacific time.

In these uncertain times we want to keep connected to our clients and community. We have a fantastic, varied sale that will appeal to online buyers the world over.” — Andrew Jones

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andrew Jones Auctions’ online DTLA Collections & Estates auction on Sunday, April 19th, will feature a vast selection of market fresh furnishings decorations and accessories , all enticingly priced. Bidding will be available online, through AndrewJonesAuctions.com, LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com, starting promptly at 10:30 am Pacific time.The auction will feature over 500 lots of important antiques and fine art. Andrew Jones Auctions will be the place to find unique, fun, quirky and out-of-the-ordinary accessories and furnishings, as well as luxe décor and statement pieces for the home, loft, gallery and retail space. Interior designers will be able to re-design a room or an entire home in an affordable, sustainable way.“In these uncertain times we want to keep connected to our clients and community,” said company president and CEO Andrew Jones. He added, “We have a fantastic, varied sale that will appeal to online buyers the world over.”The DTLA Collections & Estates auction will feature fine art, antiques, Asian works of art, design, decorations, fine jewelry, accessories, vintage and limited edition bindings and vintage finds from local private sources, including property from two private Beverly Hills collections: one curated by Hendrix Allardyce and the other the collection of Yasuko and Maury Kraines, with furnishings curated by Kalef Alaton.Also up for bid will be property from the Bobby Burns family, property from the estate of Edward and Mildred Lewis of Bel Air, property from the estate of Pat and Jerry Epstein, residences decorated by James Lumsden, property from the estate Francis A. Martin III of San Francisco curated by Steven Volpe, property from Donna Livingston Design in Los Angeles and the collection of Bryan Reitter Designs.Antiquities to modern design and everything in between will be on offer, including a late Roman mosaic panel of an urn, circa 4th century C.E. (est. $2,000-$4,000); and an Etruscan terracotta votive head (est. $2,000-$4,000). A Kashmiri gilt bronze figure of a seated Buddha with inlaid silver eyes, possibly dating to the 12th century AD (est. $10,000-$12,000), is an expected top lot of the Asian works of art section.An Art Deco style silvered wood console table based on the model formerly in the collection of Nelson and Happy Rockefeller (est. $800-$1,200) is an interesting counterpoint to the early 19th century Chinese Export black and gilt lacquer games table (est. $1,200-$1,800). Elegant seat furniture by McGuire, Rose Tarlow and others with upholstered in rich fabrics like Fortuny silk and Mozart velvet will add color and style, like a pair of Louis XV style paint decorated fauteuils from the second half of the 20th century (est. $800-$1,200).Historic signed documents from the likes of the Marquis de Lafayette, Benjamin Disraeli, Calvin Coolidge and others highlight the books and manuscripts offerings, which also include first edition collections from legendary authors Ernest Hemingway, John Steinbeck and Jack London.A range of fine art will include California plein air works from Charles Muench, modern pieces from the likes of Jim Morphesis, Gene Logan and Fritz Scholder, ceramics by Peter Shire and photo prints by Frank Gehry, including a plate from Walt Disney Concert Hall portfolio, 2003 (est. $600-$1,000). All these will add artistic breadth to the auction.Fine designer jewelry and watches from Audemars Piguet, David Yurman, John Hardy, Judith Ripka, Rolex, Tiffany & Co. and others, in a wide array of price points, will entice buyers. A pair of Vhernier diamond and 18k gold ear clips (est. $4,000-$6,000) are statement pieces. A whimsical and colorful Tony Duquette carved ruby in fuchsite, emerald, diamond and 18k gold brooch (est. $2,500-$3,500) is another highlight, along with a striking cultured pearl, amethyst, diamond and 18k gold necklace (est. $2,000-$3,000).Andrew Jones Auctions opened in summer 2018 and is the only full-service fine art and antiques auction house in downtown Los Angeles. The staff has a wealth of knowledge and international experience, having worked for many years at major auction houses in America and Europe, scouring property from across North America. The firm’s auctions are diverse and eclectic and feature fine items in many collecting categories spanning Antiquity through the 21st century.For more information about Andrew Jones Auctions Sunday, April 19th DTLA Collections & Estates auction, or the consignment process for future sales please visit www.andrewjonesauctions.com . Updates are posted frequently.# # # #



