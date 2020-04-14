Country Vocal Group Midwest Meets Manhattan Releases Self-Titled Debut Album

Midwest Meets Manhattan, "Midwest Meets Manhattan" Midwest Meets Manhattan Midwest Meets Manhattan

Country vocal group Midwest Meets Manhattan will release their self-titled debut full-length album on April 20, 2020, available wherever digital music is sold.

With all the craziness in our world, we feel this collection of songs is perfect for release right now.” — Scott Clark

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, April 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Country vocal group Midwest Meets Manhattan will release their self-titled debut full-length album on April 20, 2020, available wherever digital music is sold. Comprised of Dave Romero, Chad Little, Diane Clark, and Scott Clark, the group recently expanded from a duo to a foursome, and follows up on dual singles first released in 2018.Chad and Dave first found significant success a little more than a decade ago as CO3, climbing the Christian radio charts with their remarkably rich harmonies and signature pop-country sound. But the road took a toll, and the guys eventually returned to other passions, and desired more time with their young families. Over the next several years, Dave would go into full-time ministry, while Chad founded Ethos Custom Brands, a high-end leather goods company that has attracted a cult following for their American-made products attracting celebrity clientele such as Garth Brooks, Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, Vince Gill, Imagine Dragons and many more.But by the fall of 2015, music was calling again. Dave and Chad began to think about a potential reboot and in 2017, they sang together for the first time in nearly a decade. It was like they had never stopped. The following year found them reunited as Midwest Meets Manhattan and creating new music with producer Sal Oliveri (Pink, Parmalee) at the helm. The recording sessions led to the release of two singles, “Restored” and “The Place."With new music in place, the rebranded duo reemerged on the concert stage. Scott and Diane Clark performed background vocals at their first live show in November of 2018, and they quickly became vital to the team as songwriters, visionaries and vocalists. Scott eventually assumed a managerial role for the band, while Diane began working extensively with Dave on harmonies and musical arrangements. Before long, ten more songs were ready for the studio. Once again, Sal Oliveri helmed the project at Grand Central South Studios in Nashville, where he recruited an all-star list of Music City’s finest players: Jerry McPherson (Electric Guitar), Danny Rader (Acoustic Guitars), Blair Masters (Keyboards), Jacob Lowery (Bass) and Scott Williamson (Drums and Percussion).“​I guess we never really thought of Midwest Meets Manhattan being just the two of us, like before,” says Chad. "In fact, I have always loved the band idea, you know, like The Eagles. So in that light, maybe me and Dave are like Henley and Frye, the core or foundation of the band, but we really love the exploration with other voices and of course, the comradery!”With Diane and Scott added as official group members, Midwest Meets Manhattan emerges as a dynamic country vocal powerhouse."We are a vocal band at our core,” says Dave. "The songs include tight harmonies, great melodies and are country-rock in genre. Our music has a message and our fans will find it positive and inspirational."The group’s debut album, Midwest Meets Manhattan, is set for release in the midst of a global pandemic. And while the group considered adjusting the release schedule, they ultimately decided that the time was right to deliver new music.“With all the craziness in our world, we feel this collection of songs is perfect for release right now,” says Scott. "We all need to be inspired, to be uplifted, and these lyrics and melodies will definitely do just that.”For more information, visit www.midwestmeetsmanhattan.com

Midwest Meets Manhattan, "You and I" (Official Lyric Video)



