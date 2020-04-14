Watchdog Questions if Psychiatric Drugs are Predisposing Patients to CV19 Deaths

As psychiatric hospitals start reporting COVID-19 deaths, CCHR has concerns over psychotropic drug adverse effects on immune system, potentially predisposing patients to viruses. Condemns novel LSD & psychedelic drug treatment research for pandemic-related “depression.”

It would be tragic if natural 'fears' of the virus are redefined as 'mental disorders' and treated by unregulated psychiatric and psychological practices.” — CCHR International

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is undeniable that the challenges facing us all during the COVID-19 pandemic are staggering. But juxtaposed against the positive mantra, “We’ll get through this together,” is the chaos-mongering that people “will battle psychological scars for years,” requiring psychiatric or psychological treatment. Citizens Commission on Human Rights, an international mental health industry watchdog says it would be tragic if natural “fears” of the virus are redefined as “mental disorders” and treated by unregulated psychiatric and psychological practices.

This includes treatment such as physically damaging psychotropics and psychedelics like LSD to treat depression “predicted” to arise from the pandemic.

Mirsad Serdarevic, Ph.D., writing in Psychology Today, noted: “Over the past several decades, psychiatric practice has been almost exclusively reduced to psychopharmaceutical practice, which either leads to or contributes to physical deterioration of the population it purports to be treating.” This includes the larger population being prescribed antidepressants which can cause weight gain and could “contribute, if not lead, to development of obesity, one of the risk factors associated with COVID-19 disease complications and mortality.”[1]

CCHR questions whether the drug practices in psychiatric hospitals could predispose patients to COVID-19. New Jersey recently reported four patients died from COVID-19 in psychiatric hospitals.[2] Thirteen patients tested positive at Western State Hospital in Kentucky.[3] Clinical reports indicate that patients treated with atypical antipsychotics are more susceptible to infections.[4] The antipsychotic clozapine poses a risk of lowering immune system function.[5] Taking neuroleptics, lithium, psychostimulants and tranquilizers can weaken the immune system. The FDA warns that lamotrigine prescribed as a mood stabilizer “can cause a rare but very serious reaction” to the immune system which “can cause severe inflammation throughout the body and lead to hospitalization and death.”[6]

A New York psychiatrist told ABC News, “It is certainly reasonable to expect the risk of suicide increasing secondary to the economic and social fallout" of COVID-19.[7] With already one in six American adults taking a psychiatric drug, the impact of increasing this is foreboding. According to a researcher at Boulder County Public Health and the Colorado School of Public Health, “A majority of suicide attempts involve the use of medication.” The main exposure was individuals in the sample study who filled a psychotropic drug prescription within 90 days before the suicide attempt.[8]

Antidepressants top the list of psychotropics Americans take, followed by sedatives, hypnotics and anti-anxiety drugs, then antipsychotics.[9] Another 6.7 million 0-17-year-olds are prescribed psychotropic drugs, of which 2.1 million are taking antidepressants that the FDA warns against prescribing to because of the risk of suicide.[10] Other recognized side effects include anxiety, agitation and nervousness, vivid dreaming and withdrawal effects.[11]

A recent Psychology Today article warns of potential overprescribing of SSRI antidepressants “due in part to coronavirus-related stress and anxiety on a scale felt worldwide,” but says it is especially important to be reminded that COVID-19 is not a mental health crisis. As Dr. Lucy Johnstone explains, “It's healthy to be afraid in a crisis” and “wrong to view our natural fears as mental health disorders.”[12]

CCHR is tracking the increased volume of psychiatric promotion that “depression,” “anxiety” and suicide are likely to soar and questions the potential conflicts of interests behind these warnings.

A psychiatrist representing the American Association for Emergency Psychiatry warned that the “real mental health crisis” is yet to come, that “we’re on the precipice of [an increase in demand].” This psychiatrist has conflicts of interest with five psychotropic drug manufacturers, including stock holdings in a company that makes antipsychotics.

Newsweek reported that a study being conducted at the Imperial College in London will soon finish a trial comparing psilocybin with the antidepressant drug escitalopram on patients with depression. The lead researcher has financial ties to at least seven psychiatric drug companies and has received grants or clinical trial payments from P1vital (research company for CNS treatment development and mental health), which he also has share options in.

An American Psychiatric Association’s blog said a “new review study concludes” that psychedelics such LSD “show promise for treating conditions including treatment-resistant depression, anxiety and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).” The research team included at least four psychiatrists with strong ties to psychotropic drug makers.

CCHR wants consumers to be better informed of psychotropic drug risks through its free psychiatric drugs side effects database.

CCHR is the mental health watchdog responsible for more than 180 laws that now protect patients from damaging practices. DONATE to support its work here: https://www.cchrint.org/cchrint-donate/

