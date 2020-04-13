Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Update Webcast

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (“PSG”) will host a webcast for the Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE: CEN) (the “Fund”) on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 2:00pm ET. PSG will provide an update on the Fund, including its recent asset repositioning actions, its leverage levels and current market conditions.



There will be an opportunity to ask questions about the Fund during the call. Questions may also be submitted ahead of the call by sending an e-mail to publicsecurities.enquiries@brookfield.com.

Registration and Webcast Link: https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=D38BEE4E-7C94-4911-A710-950FA43C82B6

Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: (877) 255-3077

Participant International Dial-In Number: (647) 252-4453

Conference ID/Event Passcode: 8885222

A transcript of the call will be available by calling 855-777-8001 or emailing publicsecurities.enquiries@brookfield.com.

The Fund’s Q1 2020 Fact Sheet is available on the Fund’s website: https://publicsecurities.brookfield.com/products/us-closed-end-funds/center-coast-brookfield-mlp-infrastructure-fund?id=192682

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (“PSG”) is an SEC-registered investment adviser that represents the Public Securities platform of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., providing global listed real assets strategies including real estate equities, infrastructure equities, energy infrastructure equities, multi-strategy real asset solutions and real asset debt. With more than $20 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2019, PSG manages separate accounts, registered funds and opportunistic strategies for financial institutions, public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and individual investors. PSG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with over $540 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2019. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is managed by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC. The Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of material information about the Fund. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at www.brookfield.com.

COMPANY CONTACT

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Brookfield Place

250 Vesey Street, 15th Floor

New York, NY 10281-1023

(855) 777-8001

publicsecurities.enquiries@brookfield.com

Investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC; distributor.



