SCWorx To Host Business Update Conference Call Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 11am Eastern Time

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCWorx Corp. (Nasdaq: WORX) announced today that it will host a business update conference call on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 11am Eastern time to discuss recent developments and provide a corporate update.



Participants are asked to pre-register for the call through the following link: http://dpregister.com/10142614 . Please note that registered participants will receive their dial in number upon registration and will dial directly into the call without delay. Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling: 1-866-777-2509 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5413 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the SCWorx call. The conference call will also be available through a live webcast, which can be accessed through the following link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/worx200415.html which is also available through the company’s website at https://ir.scworx.com/news-events .

A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through July 15, 2020. The replay can be accessed through the above links or by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using access code 10142614. The telephonic replay will be available until May 15, 2020.

About SCWorx Corp.

SCWorx has created The Ultraverse Platform™, an advanced attributed virtualized item data warehouse (“VDW”) utilizing machine learning and artificial intelligence to offer a suite of software-as-a-service based solutions for healthcare providers. The value proposition for customers revolves around full integration of all solution modules with the VDW platform. The solution modules include Virtual Item Master, contract management and request for pricing (RFP) module, automated rebate management module, data interoperability (EMR, MMIS, finance) module, Automated Item Add Portal, Virtual General Ledger, and the data analytics module. SCWorx’s Ultraverse Platform™ creates a single source for information for healthcare providers’ data governance and data analytics for executives.

SCWorx recently formed Direct-Worx to assist its client base in their efforts to acquire COVID-19 related products and services. Direct-Worx has created a Multi-Million Dollar Healthcare Purchasing Coalition with SCWorx customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, future contract renewals and terminations, future financial position, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. You can identify many (but not all) such forward-looking statements by looking for words such as “assumes,” “approximates,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “seeks,” “intends,” “plans,” “could,” “would,” “may” or other similar expressions. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including, without limitation, securing future contracts and orders, future product sourcing, supply disruptions, containing costs, the ability to project future cash utilization and reserves needed for contingent future liabilities and business operations, the availability of sufficient resources of the company to meet its business objectives and operational requirements and other important factors that are detailed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission made from time to time by SCWorx, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Matters described in forward-looking statements may also be affected by other known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the company’s ability to control or predict. SCWorx undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contacts:

Marc Schessel

mschessel@scworx.com



Investor Contact:

Scott Gordon

President

CORE IR

516 222 2560

scottg@coreir.com

Media Contact:

Jules Abraham

Director of Public Relations

CORE IR

917-885-7378

julesa@coreir.com



