Veeco Appoints New Senior Vice President of Sales and Service

Susan Wilkerson Joins Company with Extensive Semiconductor Leadership Experience

/EIN News/ -- PLAINVIEW, N.Y., April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) has announced the appointment of Susan Wilkerson to the position of senior vice president of global sales and service. She joins the company with over 25 years of semiconductor industry experience and will lead Veeco’s worldwide sales and service teams.



Ms. Wilkerson most recently served as vice president and general manager of strategic accounts at Lam Research where she successfully implemented revenue growth and customer satisfaction initiatives. Ms. Wilkerson also served in a variety of executive level roles at Applied Materials where she led their global accounts and North America operations organizations. Ms. Wilkerson is a graduate of the University of California San Diego and holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry.

“Susan joins Veeco with an impressive track record of successful sales and service leadership in the semiconductor equipment market,” commented William J. Miller, Ph.D., Veeco’s Chief Executive Officer. “I look forward to her partnership on our executive leadership team as we seek to accelerate the next phase of the company’s transformation by extending our reach into new and exciting markets.”

About Veeco

Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our proven ion beam, laser annealing, lithography, MOCVD, and single wafer etch & clean technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com.

To the extent that this news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include the risks discussed in the Business Description and Management's Discussion and Analysis sections of Veeco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and press releases. Veeco does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Veeco Contacts



Investors:

Anthony Bencivenga | (516) 252-1438 | abencivenga@veeco.com

Media:

Kevin Long | (516) 714-3978 | klong@veeco.com



