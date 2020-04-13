SOUTH SHORE BUSINESS IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT TO DISTRIBUTE FREE MASKS TO MEMBERS IN ANNADALE, ELTINGVILLE AND GREAT KILLS

GOVERNOR ISSUES EXECUTIVE ORDER THAT WORKERS MUST WEAR FACE MASKS EFFECTIVE APRIL 15TH

The BID was able to secure 5,000 masks and we intend on distributing them to BID businesses that are still operating to help them meet the deadline and also stay safe.” — Gary Fleming

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The South Shore Business Improvement District (South Shore BID) will provide face masks to business owners operating within its District of Annadale, Eltingville and Great Kills. Governor Andrew Cuomo recently issued an Executive Order requiring that essential businesses and their employees must now wear masks effective April 15th at 8PM. The BID hopes this will ease the immediate burden placed on its members.

“The reality is that masks are hard to come by right now, and it will be difficult for our businesses to comply with the Governors mandate within 2 days’ time,” said Gary Fleming, President of the South Shore BID. “The BID was able to secure 5,000 masks and we intend on distributing them to BID businesses that are still operating to help them meet the deadline and also stay safe.”

Beginning Wednesday morning, BID officials will visit locations that are still operational within the towns of Annadale, Eltingville and Great Kills and present them with masks. It intends on reaching every location to ensure compliance when businesses open Thursday morning.

About The South Shore Business Improvement District (BID)

The South Shore BID is a recognized 501c3 non profit organization created to promote the economic vitality in the towns of Annadale, Eltingville, and Great Kills. A Business Improvement District (BID) is a program whereby business and property owners come together as a collective group to increase the economic development and revitalize the neighborhoods and community they service. Ultimately, its goal is to make the towns of Annadale, Eltingville, and Great Kills better to work, shop and live in. For more information visit www.southshorebid.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.