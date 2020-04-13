CANADIAN BLACK CHAMBER ANNIVERSARY TO BE CELEBRATED BY CAMPAIGN TO SAVE BUSINESSES EFFECTED BY COVID-19

Canadian Black Parliamentarian Caucus, MP Greg Fergus

The Canadian Black Chamber of Commerce recognizes first year by supporting the business community effected by Covid-pandemic with a Virtual Summit April 24th..

We are offering flexibility while recognizing, the additional intricacies that set black-owned businesses apart from the other mainstream businesses in Canada” — Andria Barrett head of the CBCC and organizer of the #saveblackbusinesses.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CANADIAN BLACK CHAMBER 2020 ANNIVERSARY TO BE CELEBRATED BY CAMPAIGN TO SAVE BUSINESSES AFFECTED BY COVID-19

On April 24, 2020, The Canadian Black Chamber of Commerce will recognize an unprecedented inaugural first year as a successful organization, by not celebrating traditionally, but by supporting the black business community effected by the Covid-19 pandemic through #saveblackbusinesses initiative. The Canadian Black Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit organization that originated in April 25th 2019, focusing on the commerce and economic development within the Black Diaspora. The chamber will support black businesses during the challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic by holding a Virtual Summit with emphasis on business and wellness. It will feature high-profile national business leaders, celebrities, and health experts virtually conferenced in from around the world.

Friday, April 24th 2020, The CBCC Virtual Summit will be highlighting speakers for 20 - 30 minute sessions from 12pm - 7pm. On April 24th - Black Business Summit featuring Keynote speaker business leader and chair of the Canadian Black Parliamentarian Caucus, MP Greg Fergus. The chamber’s summit will be executed by video conference designed to find out from each speaker how they’ve been impacted by COVID-19 and crucial advice for Canadian Black Chamber of Commerce members and our black business community.



The Canadian Black Chamber of Commerce promotes business excellence through cultural and social dimension. “While we commend the Government’s emergency funding response to COVID-19, the chamber asks that the Provincial and Federal government consider the unique vulnerability of black-owned businesses and allocate funding specific to our business community. These steps will offer increased flexibility while recognizing the additional intricacies that set black-owned micro and small businesses apart from the mainstream business.” Says Andria Barrett President of the Canadian Black Chamber of Commerce organizer of the #saveblackbusinesses.

The Canadian Black Chamber of Commerce is encouraging members of our community to visit www.SaveBlackBusinesses.com to learn more about our recent proposal to the Provincial government. The chamber is also looking for sponsors for the CBCC Virtual Summit event and for their efforts to provide assistance for businesses across the country. The #saveblackbusinesses initiative is only the first step.

For more information on CBCC or the Virtual Summit Anniversary Celebration: Canadian Black Chamber of Commerce contact: Pamela Gordon - 416-613-6206 info@canadianblackchamber.ca Media Contacts: James Shipp, 855-687-6222 shippmediagroup.ca@gmail.com

