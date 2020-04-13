Gordon Brothers Announces Launch of COVID-19 Industry Brief

/EIN News/ -- Boston, MA, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring, and investment firm, announced today the launch of its Industry Brief, which can be found on the COVID-19 Resource Hub at www.gordonbrothers.com/covid-19. Gordon Brothers’ Industry Brief gives an up-to-the-minute assessment of what the firm’s inventory, machinery and equipment, and intangibles experts see happening in multiple markets. The Industry Brief also comments on how values may be affected based on the most recent trends and events in the near, medium, and long term.



Gordon Brothers provides its clients with hard data and hands-on experience across multiple asset classes and industries globally to help them move forward through change. On a daily basis, the firm’s sector experts seek and analyze industry specific data and, combined with hands-on experience from recent transactions, form current and future industry trends. This analysis is released periodically in the firm’s Industry Insights. But due to the rapidly changing dynamics and financial and consumer implications surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, Gordon Brothers has created these new briefs to allow for the quick assessment of multiple industry trends simultaneously.



“I am very excited about this new platform,” said Alex Sutton, Head of Research for the Valuation division at Gordon Brothers. “The Industry Brief provides us with a nimble vehicle to update clients on a near real-time basis,” he added.



It is critical to understand and mitigate the immediate and long-term impacts of this volatile environment on collateral values. Gordon Brothers’ Industry Brief provides the most current data, backed by expert practical experience, helping to understand asset values across the supply chain and provide clarity during uncertainty.



For the latest information, articles, and perspective of the impact of COVID-19, please visit the Gordon Brothers COVID-19 Resource Hub at www.gordonbrothers.com/covid-19.



About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors, and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four service areas: valuations, dispositions, operations, and investments. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial, and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use. Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually. Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with 25 offices across five continents.

