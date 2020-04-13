Sentry Management Welcomes Newly Promoted Division Managers for Northern Virginia, Savannah Georgia, and Des Moines Iowa Offices

/EIN News/ -- Orlando FL, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentry Management, Inc., the leader in homeowner association and condominium management, is announcing new senior management for offices located in Annandale, Virginia, Savannah, Georgia, and Des Moines, Iowa. The three Division Managers will oversee teams providing direct service to the communities Sentry is honored to serve.

Hannah Heckman, a valued employee with in-depth knowledge of the real estate industry, has been promoted to Division Manager of the Des Moines, IA office. Hannah is taking the place of Michelle Meyer, who recently accepted the role of Director of Training and Development for Sentry Management. Joye Jones, who relocated to Savannah from the Boise, Idaho office, has a long history in the industry and working with the Community Associations Institute (CAI). Becky SuPrise, a community management professional of over 20 years, has been promoted as Division Manager of the Northern Virginia office.

“So much of Sentry’s success is based on the relationships we build with communities. Besides being competent in delivering our services, our regional leaders must be good communicators and regularly monitor the pulse of board members,” says Bradley Pomp, President of Sentry Management. “We are proud to have selected Hannah, Joye, and Becky to head these important offices. I have observed each of them in real-life situations, and they are the kind of professionals who can build relationships that will lead to delivering quality services to the associations in their markets.”

Hannah has more than five years’ experience managing a portfolio of community associations as well as residential rental properties. Hannah has been in real-estate management for many years and has an appreciation for the entire industry. With three HUD Housing Certifications, an Iowa Real Estate License, and both a CMCA and an AMS for Community Management, she brings vast knowledge of the entire real estate market as well as Association Management.

“Since I was born and raised in Iowa, I have a unique perspective on what we need locally in this market,” says Hannah. “ ‘Iowa nice’ is not just a saying—it is our way of life and rings true in our interactions. I am excited to serve Iowa and contribute to enhancing and protecting our client’s assets.”

Joye has worked as a portfolio Community Manager for over five years. With more than 25 years of experience in real estate development and sales, she has focused on building relationships with developers, builders, boards and other industry professionals. Joye has also been active in the Community Associations Institute (CAI), serving as the president of a state association. She recently led the effort to open a new CAI chapter in Boise. She holds the professional designations CMCA, AMS and licensed Realtor®.

“Not only is the Savannah area beautiful, but the metro market offers lots of growth potential and I am excited to be a part of it. The team here is experienced, capable, and they are just great people,” says Joye.

Becky has 20 years of experience in the community association management industry including serving as a Community Manager, Assistant Division Manager of the Annandale office, and Director of Operations for Abode Management which merged with Sentry in 2016. She has a BA Degree from George Mason University. Becky also has her CMCA, AMS, and PCAM designations with the Community Associations Institute.

“It is an honor and a privilege to work with a team of professionals to bring the highest quality of service to our residential and commercial associations in the Northern Virginia region. I look forward to helping our local team and our Board members navigate the challenges that they face each day as we provide expertise and guidance to community members,” says Becky.

The Northern Virginia office is located at 7619 Little River Turnpike, Suite 210, Annandale, VA 22003. The phone is (703) 642-3246 and can be found online at https://northernvirginia.sentrymgt.com. The Northern Virginia Office of Sentry Management provides community association management services in Fairfax, Fredericksburg, Arlington, Prince William, Stafford and Orange counties in Northern Virginia as well as the Richmond and Tidewater areas. Communities managed by Sentry Management include Alexandria, Arlington, Dale City, Fairfax, McLean, Mount Vernon, Springfield, and Vienna/Tyson’s Corner.

The Savannah office is located at 119 Canal Street, #102, Pooler, GA 31322. The phone is (912) 330-8937 and can be found online at https://savannah.sentrymgt.com. Sentry’s Savannah office operates in Chatham, Bryan, Effingham, Liberty, and McIntosh Counties in Georgia. The operating area stretches from the South Carolina border on the north to Brunswick on the south.

The Des Moines office is located at 1820 NW 118th Street, Suite 110, Clive, IA 50325. The phone is (515) 222-3699 and can be found online at https://desmoines.sentrymgt.com. Sentry Management provides full-service community management to homeowner associations, condominium associations and common-interest communities as well as master-planned communities and new developments in the greater Des Moines area. Sentry’s Des Moines office operates in Polk, Dallas, Warren, Madison, and Guthrie Counties.

Sentry Management is a full-service community management company. Sentry’s business is the day-to-day operation of communities, homeowner associations and condominiums. Sentry is accredited as an AMO® (Accredited Management Organization) by the Institute of Real Estate Management, providing independent evaluation that Sentry has one of the highest operating and financial standards in the industry. Sentry operates in dozens of localities in Florida, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. View our full list of services here: http://www.sentrymgt.com/for-association-boards/services/.

Paul David Queen Sentry Management Inc. 407-788-6700 marketing@sentrymgt.com



