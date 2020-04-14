HoshinOnline offers complimentary access to its Strategy Execution platform for businesses during COVID-19 outbreak

Fortune 500 & Global 2000 choose HoshinOnline for Enterprise wide Strategy Execution

CHICAGO, IL, USA, April 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- HoshinOnline.com offers its collaborative Strategy Execution and alignment platform for leadership teams affected by COVID-19 pandemic, on a complimentary basisBusinesses can efficiently align leaders and teams around a remote collaboration toolkit, that tracks progress against corporate strategy, using a proven methodology for strategy execution.HoshinOnline.com, the leading digital Strategy Execution platform for progressive businesses today announced that it is now donating complimentary 90-day licenses of its software to businesses that have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Designed to support business leaders, from CEOs to COOs, CFOs, VP Performance Management, VP Manufacturing / Operations, VP Strategy and line-of-business heads - this powerful online platform will ensure that business operations remain aligned with corporate and department level strategy, despite the need for everyone to work remotely during this difficult time.“There has never been a more important time to remain close and connected to everyone in the organization that is contributing to the execution of business goals and KPIs.” says Tariq Kottai, Head of Software Services. “Remote working solutions like HoshinOnline are quickly becoming a necessity for business continuity, in an economy that is facing a prolonged period of distance working and remote productivity.”Based on the high-performance global strategy execution methodology known as Hoshin Kanri , the HoshinOnline platform brings together an array of powerful digital engagement tools for leaders of strategy execution to collaborate, monitor and guide teams to success. From goal setting to goal management, OpEx management, performance reviews, KPI management, idea management, automated reporting and proactive alerting, the toolkit can be implemented across complex national or global organizations and configured to the needs of your specific business.Whether you are in the process of setting the strategy with your team and aligning around it, or have already done so and need a simple yet effective way to uphold the execution of the strategy, HoshinOnline can help.“So many of our customers have reached out to us recently, looking to add more users to the platform, to keep the pulse of company performance in view, during this challenging period.” Says Kottai. “Clearly there is a broad need right now, and therefore we have decided to offer access to HoshinOnline on a complimentary basis, for new customers who are facing cost and budget pressures, yet need to keep tight control of the ship in these unprecedented rough seas.”Interested business are invited to learn more and sign up for their complimentary access at: https://www.hoshinonline.com/covid19 About HoshinOnlineHoshinOnline is a Collaborative Strategy Execution platform that brings your entire distributed team together to capture and execute the company vision and strategy. Using a zero-install hosted software service, everyone involved can be united online via PC, laptop or mobile device, to define, implement and continuously manage all of the initiatives that comprise the corporate or department level strategy for your organization. Powerful dashboards, alerting and continuous monitoring capabilities ensure that the executive leadership is consistently connected and in control of goal setting, goal achievement, performance and operational excellence.

