Dr. Briar Flicker-Grossman, PsyD, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Motivational Self Help Book - 2020”

Dr. Briar Flicker-Grossman Love, Laugh, Be Best of LA Award

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Briar Flicker-Grossman, acclaimed Psychotherapist, and her memoir wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Motivational Self Help Book - 2020”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed five years ago and consists of over 6,500 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Dr. Briar Flicker-Grossman and ‘LOVE, LAUGH, BE’ into our BoLAA family.”

“LOVE, LAUGH, BE” is a motivational self-help memoir, influenced by Dr. Briar Flicker-Grossman's roots in psychoanalysis. A noted philanthropist with over thirty-three years as a therapist and life coach, Dr. Briar Flicker-Grossman takes you on a highly personal journey. Opening the book on her experience, she shares the power of love, communication, and a strong belief in inner development. The memoir is powerful, and you will feel inspired by her poignant account of finding happiness no matter the circumstances.

“I have suffered my fair share of adversity," states Dr. Briar Flicker-Grossman. “From surviving breast cancer, bankruptcy, and a shocking false accusation against my teenaged son, I could have given into despair. Instead, I cultivated deep joy in the growth and affection I discovered along my path.”

At six years old, Briar discovered there is no such thing as a “bad word.” This was just the first step on her lifelong journey through love, loss, joy, and the labyrinth of family. “LOVE, LAUGH, BE” will guide you to an uplifting world of beauty through challenges. The memoir is an honest, emotional journey that will help you find relatable takeaways to use in everyday life. Dr. Briar Flicker-Grossman found strength in adversity, hope in darkness, and purpose in each trial and triumph with the aid of her caring husband and three children. She uses these core foundations and lessons to show you the light at the end of the tunnel and rather how to create your own light.

“I hope you find this compelling and enlightening. I hope you find my unique outlook inspiring, and one that opens new doors to how you might think about and experience your own life,” concludes Dr. Briar Ficker-Grossman.

Find order details for “LOVE, LAUGH, BE” below:

About: https://www.drbriar.com/book

Order Here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0852B1WMZ

Dr. Briar Flicker-Grossman | PsyD, LCSW, FIPA

(310) 863 - 4800

https://www.drbriar.com/



