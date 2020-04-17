2020 Novel Coronavirus [COVID-19] Pandemic Financial Relief Phishing Attacks

Car Title Loans California Logo

A spate of phishing attacks has promised financial relief due to the coronavirus pandemic – but in reality, swiped victims’ credentials, and payment card data.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The slew of campaigns piggy-back on news of governments mulling financial relief packages, in response to the economic stall brought on by consumers social distancing themselves. This latest trend shows cybercriminals continuing to look to the newest developments in the coronavirus saga as leverage for phishing campaigns, targeted emails spreading malware and more.

One credential-phishing campaign has been spotted primarily targeting U.S. healthcare and higher-education organizations (as well as the technology industry, including information-security companies), with a message purporting to be from their payroll departments.

“The Trump administration is considering sending most American adults a check for $1,000 as part of the efforts to stimulate the economy and help workers whose jobs have been disrupted by business closures because of the pandemic,” says the message. “All staff/faculty & employee include students are expected to verify their email account for new payroll directory and adjustment for March benefit payment.”

Researchers said that these emails come with plenty of red flags, including their “crude design,” with clear grammatical and spelling errors as can be seen above. The messages also use a basic web page that’s branded by a free website maker for its phishing landing page.

Researchers pointed to similar phishing campaigns in Australia and the U.K. In Australia, a campaign was discovered using emails claiming to be from a major Australian newspaper and using the subject line, “Government announces increased tax benefits in response to the coronavirus.” These email messages contain a PDF attachment with an embedded URL that leads to a phishing page, where victims are asked to input their Microsoft OneDrive credentials.

Attackers continue to leverage coronavirus-themed cyberattacks as panic around the global pandemic continues – including malware attacks, booby-trapped URLs and credential-stuffing scams. Researchers warned that users should continue to be on the lookout for phishing emails playing into fears around the coronavirus pandemic.



