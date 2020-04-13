Container Orchestration Market is Expected to Reach $1.38 Billion by 2026, Says Allied Market Research

Rise in adoption of application container technology, increase in implementation of micro-services, and surge in popularity of open-source container orchestration platforms drive the growth of the global container orchestration market. By organization size, the large enterprises segment appeared to be the dominant revenue holder in 2018. On the other hand, by geography, North America held the major share in 2018.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global container orchestration market was pegged at $332.7 million in 2018 and is anticipated to hit $1.38 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.2% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an all-inclusive analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and changing market trends.

Increase in the adoption of application container technology, a surge in the implementation of micro-services, and a rise in the popularity of open-source container orchestration platforms fuel the growth of the global container orchestration market. On the other hand, inadequate cloud architect skills required for operating the container orchestration tools curbs down the growth. However, the use of container orchestration for IoT devices and an increase in investment in application container technology is anticipated to pave the way for several opportunities in the near future.

The platform segment to dominate the global container orchestration market by 2026:

By component, the platform segment held nearly three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2018 and is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. At the same time, the services segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 21.2% from 2019 to 2026.

The large enterprises' segment to lead the trail by 2026:

Based on organization size, the large enterprises' segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the total market share in 2018 and is expected to maintain the lion’s share by the end of 2026. Simultaneously, the SMEs segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 21.0% throughout the forecast period.

North America garnered a major share in 2018:

Based on geography, North America generated the highest share in 2018, holding more than two-fifths of the global market . Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 22.2% till 2026. The other two regions analyzed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

Frontrunners in the industry:

The key market players analyzed in the global container orchestration market report includes,

Cisco Systems Inc.

Rancher

SUSE

D2iQ Inc.

Google LLC

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Red Hat Inc.

Docker Inc.

These market players have taken recourse to numerous strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to elevate their status in the industry.

