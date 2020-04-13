BEDGEAR® Spearheads Stores’ ‘Clean’ Guidelines With Sleep Napkins® for Pillow and Mattress Fittings

BEDGEAR to Provide Masks and Slip-on Booties to Retailers Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- Farmingdale,N.Y., April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While some furniture and mattress retail stores remain open amid the coronavirus, BEDGEAR®, the fast-growing Performance® bedding company that has a focus on health and well-being, has created “clean” guidelines, including the use of BEDGAR’s patented Sleep Napkins®, to ensure consumers feel safe and comfortable so they continue to shop in-store today and after the pandemic. To ensure retailers’ front-line employees have at least basic protection, BEDGEAR is also providing KN95 respirator masks and slip-on booties to its customers that are unable to acquire them at a fair-market price.

BEDGEAR is encouraging retailers to use today’s time to take a fresh approach to every aspect of the customer journey, especially envisioning the store through a new customer’s eyes. In-store customers now have a new set of clean expectations and will carry these standards with them as stores begin to fully re-open when the coronavirus subsides. Central to the sanitary best practices that retailers must implement is Sleep Napkins, which are used for each shopper as part of the personalized Performance pillow and mattress fitting. The perforated and disposable Sleep Napkins are essential because they cover the entire pillow or a body-size portion of the mattress to maintain a clean surface between the shopper and the bedding product. These hypoallergenic Sleep Napkins are only used during the fitting with a consumer, enhancing the shopper’s enjoyment and ensuring each guest has a healthy, clean sleep environment.

Some of the other clean guidelines retailers need to execute include creating a more welcoming and spacious environment by decluttering, especially in smaller stores, allowing shoppers to roam more freely during this social distancing period. In addition, retailers should deploy front-door greeters to visibly disinfect door handles and common surfaces and ensure neat grooming for all staff, as well as enable the use of masks, gloves and slip-on booties by their delivery teams. The disposable slip-on booties are essential for the delivery drivers because they should not be bringing in dirt and debris and disturbing the cleanliness of the consumers’ homes.

“The retail community doesn’t need to go overboard with social distancing and have their front-line members wear hazmat suits; we don’t want to create a fear of in-store shopping and push away consumers, forcing them to shop only online,” said BEDGEAR CEO and founder Eugene Alletto. “Shoppers must continue to have the opportunity to touch and interact with products, which is integral to the bedding journey, and retailers must make them comfortable with the entire transaction from in the store to the final delivery.”

BEDGEAR has always emphasized the use of the Sleep Napkins during the pillow and mattress fitting process with its motto: “A good night’s sleep starts with a clean night’s sleep.” Additionally, many of BEDGEAR’s pillows and mattresses have removable and washable covers to help keep away allergens and dust. “We are all responsible to help keep one another safe and clean, and BEDGEAR’S Sleep Napkins genuinely show the in-store customer that we really care about a healthy bedding experience. BEDGEAR has always focused on protecting the health and wellness of the consumer, not just protecting a bed,” Alletto added.

BEDGEAR customers can contact their account representative to receive additional clean best practices as well as request KN95 respirator masks, disposable booties and Sleep Napkins.

BEDGEAR has already announced that beginning the week of April 13, the BEDGEAR Foundation, BEDGEAR’s 501(c)3 arm, will be distributing tens of thousands of KN95 respirator masks and Performance pillows to hospitals, nursing homes and first response teams based on Long Island, New York (home of BEDGEAR’s corporate office) as well as in the Rock Hill, South Carolina area (home of BEDGEAR’s production facility). Since hospital staff members are unable to return to their homes and must sleep in shifts at the medical facilities, they are often without sleep necessities like pillows.

BEDGEAR is encouraging other companies within the bedding and home furnishings industry to make a monetary donation to the BEDGEAR Foundation that will be used to produce and ship the KN95 respirator masks and Performance pillows.

The public is also encouraged to make monetary donations to the BEDGEAR Foundation. The BEDGEAR Foundation’s mission is to inspire the best in every individual around the globe through the innovation and introduction of a personalized, modular Performance® sleep system, while addressing the environmental issues facing our planet and building world peace through commerce. The BEDGEAR Foundation has helped with relief efforts in Northern California after the wildfires, Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, and Texas after Hurricane Harvey.

As the only brand of Performance®, BEDGEAR® launched in 2009 with professional-grade bedding products designed to help Olympians and other career athletes prioritize sleep as part of their training regimens. In 2011, the company introduced personalized fit pillows and mattresses to consumers, touting a proprietary fitting process for 100% of each individual’s total sleep comfort, based on their sleep position and body frame. BEDGEAR is sought-after for their patented airflow layers, the world’s first moisture management fabric technologies, and personalized fit components, which create a more awake population. The brand has stayed true to its roots, becoming the choice of more than 15 professional and national sports teams and more than 200 individual athletes and opinion leaders, including the New York Road Runners, hosts of the world’s largest marathon, the TCS New York City Marathon. A proud manufacturer in the USA, BEDGEAR focuses their innovation on being additive to growing local community and maintaining strong specialty retailers. BEDGEAR’s products are sold in more than 4,000 retail stores across the globe and have earned more than 190 U.S. and worldwide patents and trademark registrations and pending applications. This thriving international presence has empowered BEDGEAR to grow beyond borders to a global footprint from which they’re fostering a vision of World Peace through commerce. Sleep Fuels Everything®! Learn more at bedgear.com.

