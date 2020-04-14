StreamGeeks to Host Live Comedy Show to Benefit United Way of Chester County’s COVID-19 Response Fund

Clean Quarantine Comedy,” a Live Internet Broadcast Featuring Comedians Coming Together Virtually for a Good Cause, Will be Held Friday, April 17, 2020.

We are so excited to put our studio to use for this amazing cause, helping to raise money locally for the United Way’s COVID-19 Response Fund.” — Paul W. Richards

WEST CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- “ Clean Quarantine Comedy ,” a live Internet broadcast featuring comedians coming together virtually for a good cause, will be held Friday, April 17, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pacific, to benefit the United Way of Chester County’s COVID-19 Response Fund . The broadcast will feature a live donation drive, powered by the production experts at the StreamGeeks in West Chester, Pa.“We are so excited to put our studio to use for this amazing cause, helping to raise money locally for the United Way’s COVID-19 Response Fund,” says Paul Richards, Chief Streaming Officer for the StreamGeeks. “We have used YouTube Super Chat to raise funds for other non-profits in the past, and we’re excited to show how effective that can be during this critical time of need in our community.”Clean Quarantine Comedy comes at a time when so many need a good laugh. Viewers can participate in the live donations through YouTube Live or via Facebook, while donating directly to the United Way. YouTube Live donations are required to trigger the instant in-studio rewards.Each donation to the United Way, done via YouTube Super Chat, will feature tiers of instant rewards for contributors. The instant donation rewards will include confetti cannons, balloon machines, bubble madness, instant replay goodness and much more, all benefiting the United Way of Chester County’s COVID-19 Response Fund.Below is a list of instant rewards, activated by each level of donation:$1-1.99- Activate the siren$1.99-4.99 - Activate the Star Wars balloon machine$5.00-$9.99 - Activate the Joe Exotic tiger balloon machine$10-19.99 - Activate the bubble machine$20-49.99 - Activate the confetti cannon$50-99.99 - Activate the confetti cannon with amazing slow-motion instant replay$100+ - Activate confetti cannon with multi-camera slow-motion instant replayNon-profits can learn more on how to set up engaging fundraisers like this using the StreamGeeks free guide here - https://streamgeeks.us/launch-confetti-cannon-youtube-super-chat/ For more information and to watch “Good Clean Quarantine Humor Hour,” go to https://streamgeeks.us/comedy . For free tickets to the post show Zoom party, use this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/streamgeeks-comic-relief-united-way-fundraiser-tickets-102355959430



