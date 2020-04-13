Digital OOH Market: How COVID19 impacting on the Advertising Sector? – Prismview, Daktronics, NEC Display Solutions

Digital OOH

Digital OOH (out of home) refers to advertising activities that target consumers while they are out of home such as at cafes, colleges, shopping centers, restaurants and other convenience stores. DOOH deploys its own screens at various locations thus, benefits locations owners and focus on customer engagement. Falling prices of display systems such as LED and LCD have attributed to its growth significantly.

Market Drivers

• Growing Innovation in Display Technologies

• Rising Focus on Business Intelligence Leading to Increase in Investment in Programmable Advertising

Market Trend

• Rising Creative and Customized Ad Distribution

• Integration of Mobile With Digital OOH

Restraints

• Rising Popularity of Online Advertising

• Low Return of Investment (ROI) in Digital OOH

Challenges

• Issues Related with Interoperability Among Different Devices

• Public Outcry and Inability to Generate Mass Appeal

The Global Digital OOH Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Billboard, Street Furniture, Transit), Application (Indoor, Outdoor), Verticals (Commercial (Retail)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

The regular update in report considering latest influencing factors allows industry participant to receive latest edition with additional chapter / commentary dictating latest scenario, economic slowdown and COVID-19 impact on overall industry. Further it will also provide qualitative information about when industry could come back on track and what possible measures industry players are taking to deal with current situation.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Digital OOH Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Digital OOH market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Digital OOH Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Digital OOH

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Digital OOH Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Digital OOH market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Digital OOH Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Digital OOH Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.

What benefits does AMA research studies provides?

• Supporting company financial and cash flow planning

• Open up New Markets

• To Seize powerful market opportunities

• Key decision in planning and to further expand market share

• Identify Key Business Segments, Market proposition & Gap Analysis

• Assisting in allocating marketing investments

