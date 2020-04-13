Afya launches online solutions to help healthcare professionals during the Covid-19 pandemic

/EIN News/ -- NOVA LIMA, Brazil, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The leading medical education group in Brazil - based on number of medical school seats - Afya Limited (Nasdaq: AFYA) is committed to the safety and health of its students. Afya believes that Medicine classes and knowledge gain even more relevance during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly due to the geographical distribution of its medical courses in Brazil; Almost 70% of Afya students are in the North and Northeast regions of the country.

The first practical measure taken by Afya was to quickly replace all non-practical on-site classes to Afya´s online platform in order to minimize the impact on the academic calendar. Then, Afya decided to open its online platform during the quarantine period to other medical institutions without any cost. Over nine thousand medical students of 30 public and private schools are already accessing Afya's platform to enhance their learning process during these challenging moments.

Concerning the mission of transforming medical education in Brazil and its social responsibility with communities, Afya donated masks, gloves and other safety equipment to health departments and hospitals to the 13 cities where its medical courses are installed, with 6,600 students enrolled: Palmas, Porto Nacional and Araguaína in Tocantins; São João del-Rei, Ipatinga and Itajubá in Minas Gerais; Teresina and Paranaíba in Piauí; Itabuna and Vitória da Conquista in Bahia; Itaperuna in Rio de Janeiro; Marabá in Pará and Pato Branco in Paraná.

A free course of Conducts for emergencies in COVID-19

Afya, which delivers an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that empowers students to be lifelong medical learners from the moment they join us as medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program and continuing medical education activities, created a free course of “Conducts for emergencies in COVID-19” for institutions as hospitals, medical associations, medical schools and also interested professionals and students. The course focuses on mechanical ventilation, respiratory emergencies and imaging diagnosis.

"The goal is to help physicians and resident students who are on the front line of patient care during the new coronavirus crisis. The on-line training is provided by two pulmonologists and a cardiologist from Afya and also selected guest specialists. Medical students may also access the content on http://www.afya.com.br/emergenciasmedicas," explains Virgilio Gibbon, Afya's CEO.

About Afya

Afya is a leading medical education group in Brazil based on number of medical school seats, delivering an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners from the moment they join us as medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program, and continuing medical education activities.

https://ir.afya.com.br/

Contacts:

Investor Relations: ir@afya.com.br

Public Relations: cintia.marin@afya.com.br



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.