Duty-Free Retailing Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

A New Market Study, titled “Duty-Free Retailing Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Duty-Free Retailing Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Duty-Free Retailing Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Duty-Free Retailing market. This report focused on Duty-Free Retailing market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Duty-Free Retailing Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

Duty-free shops(or stores) are retail outlets that are exempt from the payment of certain local or national taxes and duties, on the requirement that the goods sold will be sold to travelers who will take them out of the country. Which products can be sold duty-free vary by jurisdiction, as well as how they can be sold, and the process of calculating the duty or refunding the duty component.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Lagardère Travel Retail

Dufry

Lotte Duty Free

LVMH

Aer Rianta International (ARI)

China Duty Free Group

Dubai Duty Free

Duty Free Americas

Gebr. Heinemann

JR/Group (James Richardson)

King Power International Group (Thailand)

The Shilla Duty Free

The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Major applications as follows:

Airports

Onboard Aircraft

Seaports

Train Stations

Others

Major Type as follows:

Perfumes

Cosmetics

Alcohol

Cigarettes

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

2.2 Regional Demand

2.3 Regional Trade

3 Key Manufacturers

Continued….

