XpresSpa Appoints Doctor Lewis Lipsey as First Chief Medical Director for Its XpresTest Subsidiary

Continues to Pursue Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Screening and Testing at U.S. Airports

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, announced today that Lewis Lipsey, MD, has joined the Company as Chief Medical Director of its XpresTest subsidiary, effective immediately. Doctor Lipsey’s role, which is a new position at XpresSpa, will include working alongside healthcare officials to help design safe and compliant protocols, as well as train employees on COVID-19 testing.



Since March 19, 2020, XpresSpa has been in advanced discussions with healthcare partners to develop a model for COVID-19 screening and testing in U.S. airports and has created the XpresTest, a wholly-owned subsidiary of XpresSpa Group, Inc, to administer such screening and testing capabilities.

Doug Satzman, XpresSpa Group CEO, stated, "We are thrilled to be adding Doctor Lipsey to our executive management team. He has over 30 years of experience as a medical doctor and is uniquely qualified to oversee Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Screening and Testing at U.S. Airports. He will be a valued asset and advisor to the Company during these unprecedented times.”

Mr. Satzman concluded, “We continue to make progress with our public and private relationships to make COVID-19 screening and testing in U.S. airports a reality. We are targeting to begin pilot testing at JFK airport for all airline employees, contractors and workers, concessionaires and their employees, TSA agents, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents. We believe XpresSpa, through its XpresTest subsidiary, has a significant role to play in the fight against COVID-19 within the travel sector given our airport relationships, infrastructure, workforce with TSA clearance and strong desire to keep travelers and those who work in the airline industries safe.”

Dr. Lewis Lipsey is a highly regarded Medical Doctor with over three decades of experience at high profile hospitals. For the last 25 years, he has been in practice, specializing in Hematology and Oncology. In addition, he also served as a director of Hematology and Oncology at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Dr. Lipsey is currently an attending physician at several hospitals in New York City, including The Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Lenox Hill Hospital. He is on the voluntary teaching faculty of Icahn School of Medicine as well as Northwell Health-Lenox Hill Hospital. He completed a fellowship in Hematology at the University of California San Francisco and a fellowship in Medical Oncology at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, MA where he was an instructor at Harvard Medical School. He was a medical resident at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, in Boston. MA and was the Chief Resident in Internal Medicine at the VA Medical Center in West Roxbury, MA.

Dr. Lipsey received his undergraduate degree from Brown University and his Medical Degree from Yale University.

Dr. Lipsey added, "I am thrilled and honored to be joining XpresSpa at such a critical time and look forward to helping airport employees as we make COVID-19 screening more accessible in U.S. Airports across the country. Our overall goal is to assure a safer work and travel experience for flight industry employees and passengers alike as we confront the new ‘normal’ in the world around us.”

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a health and wellness holding company. XpresSpa Group’s core asset, XpresSpa, is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 51 locations in 25 airports globally. XpresSpa offers services that are tailored specifically to the busy travel customer. XpresSpa is committed to providing exceptional customer experiences with its innovative premium spa services, as well as luxury travel products and accessories. XpresSpa provides almost one million services to customers per year at its locations in the United States, Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates. To learn more about XpresSpa Group, visit: www.XpresSpaGroup.com. To learn more about XpresSpa, visit www.XpresSpa.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "seeks," "future," "continue," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements relating to expectations about future results or events are based upon information available to XpresSpa Group as of today's date and are not guarantees of the future performance of the company, and actual results may vary materially from the results and expectations discussed. Additional information concerning these and other risks is contained in XpresSpa Group’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning XpresSpa Group, or other matters and attributable to XpresSpa Group or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. XpresSpa Group does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof.

Investor Relations:

ICR

Raphael Gross

(203) 682-8253



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.