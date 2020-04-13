Bob Reasso Speaks Out on the Importance of Achieving Academic Milestones as an Athlete

In a recent exclusive interview for Kivo Daily, Bob Reasso spoke regarding his experience as a college athletics director and coach

SOUTHPORT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bob Reasso, is proud to announce that he has recently been featured in an exclusive interview for Kivo Daily . In the interview, Mr. Reasso described what he has learned as a college athletics director and coach and highlighted how important it is for student-athletes to achieve academic milestones.With over 30 years of experience, Bob Reasso has set himself apart as an esteemed college athletics director and coach. He currently acts as the executive director and head soccer coach at Combine Rush Soccer Academy.In his interview, Bob Reasso stresses that student-athletes are under a large amount of pressure to dedicate adequate time to both their studies and athletic activities."The overall public perception of student-athletes is somewhat ignorant to the amount of pressure that is on athletes to excel in both their academic and athletic lives." says Bob Reasso."It isn't a pressure to simply manage both their studies and their athletics, either; it is a pressure to perform exceptionally at both, and the mental health issues that go along with that pressure is where the problem lies."Bob Reasso also says there is a lack of support for student-athletes and that educational institutions should ensure that student-athletes are set up to succeed both academically and athletically. Their schools need to help them learn how to deal with the pressure that comes with playing sports in college at a very high level.He also explains what it means to have the responsibility as a coach to ensure academic success among athletes."As a coach, you need to focus on building a culture of success off the field to build it on the field," says Bob Reasso."I look at my players to see what they can do and achieve. I work to get them to excel and accentuate their positive qualities. I try to focus on what they can do rather than what they can't."For more information, please visit https://bobreasso.com/ About Bob ReassoBob Reasso is an athletic director and coach with over 30 years of experience. He began his career by teaching and coaching at Delran High School in New Jersey. He moved on to work as a soccer and baseball coach, as well as an Assistant Athletic Director at Nasson College in Springvale, Maine. Afterward, Bob Reasso served as the head men's soccer coach at Rutgers University for a total of 29 years, through which he posted a winning record at Rutgers in each of his first 23 seasons and took the team to the NCAA Tournament 13 times. In addition, he coached his team to win the NCAA Division II National Soccer Championship in 2015. Reasso was named National Coach of the Year in 1990 and a second time in 2015. In 2016, he was inducted into the Rutgers Sports Hall of Fame, one of the 7 Halls of Fame that Reasso is in.



