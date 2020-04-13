“The Pets of Infragistics” Initiative Keeps Global Employees Engaged

Dogs, Cats and Even a Snake, Replace Human Co-Workers

/EIN News/ -- Cranbury, NJ, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help employees stay connected and bring a little light into a difficult situation, global software leader Infragistics has launched a fun, employee-driven initiative called “The Pets of Infragistics”. Employees from around the world are invited to introduce their furry co-workers through a “Pet Profile” designed to help lift everyone’s spirits one paw at a time.

“Now that our entire company is working remotely, pets have replaced our human officemates,” says Debbie Gager, Director, Global Human Resources and Talent Acquisition, Infragistics, Inc. “Employees from all over the world, including Bulgaria, Uruguay, UK and New Jersey, have gotten to know each other better by introducing their new “co-workers” to the rest of the team.”

Misty the boa constrictor lives in Hightstown, NJ and was adopted by Holly, who works in the Infragistics Account Receivable Dept. Misty was a snake-sitting job that went astray, and Holly’s family ended up adopting her. Misty won’t make any sudden appearances on team calls because she would much rather be left alone in her tank.

Based in Uruguay, Pia, Infragistics’ Senior HR Manager, doesn’t have any live animals so she introduced her diverse “plastic pets”, which include toy ducks, an alligator and the beloved Pokémon figure, Pikachu.

Stamat is an 11-month-old ball of fur who lives in Bulgaria with his human, Rumi, an Infragistics localization and product development expert. Stamat the cat likes biting cables and human limbs, napping in weird positions and climbing as high as possible, so that he can enjoy his superiority over the human race.

Romeo is a half Bengal tabby cat who recently started coding with his back paws and protects himself from the Coronavirus with an empty yoghurt cup on his face. Max is a black Bombay cat who supports his family by waking them up every day at 6:00 a.m. They live in the UK, with their owner, Tobias, an account executive, EMEA Sales at Infragistics.

Luke, the German Shepherd, is one of the few pets that has actually been to the Infragistics headquarters in Cranbury, NJ. He is in charge of security and acts as CEO Dean Guida’s personal bodyguard. Luke is ready to help out on any project (except for designing and coding).



“As we continue to work remotely, it is more important than ever for our global employees to come together and support each other,” says Gager. “This initiative is a creative way for our teams to get to know each other better and facilitate collaboration.”

