BairesDev was recognized by The Financial Times as one of Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies

/EIN News/ -- CAMPBELL, Calif., April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BairesDev was selected by The Financial Times as one of Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies. This 2020 inaugural list was put together partnering with Statista. It ranks companies from across the Americas by compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue between 2015 and 2018 and its results reflect how the technology industry is clearly leading the way.



BairesDev had an absolute growth rate of 791.6% and a compound annual growth rate of 107.4%, which highlights its successful results and the company’s vast potential to keep on expanding and improving the delivery of innovative technology solutions.

BairesDev’s sustained growth is intrinsically related to the company’s digitally native DNA together with a distributed team methodology. This allows access to a wider talent pool, increases productivity, cost-effectiveness, agility, and diversity.

Having a remote philosophy and smart work approach has also enabled BairesDev to continue business as usual even during the current global health crisis, as all clients can still work with distributed teams composed of the Top 1% of IT Talent in Latin America.

About BairesDev

BairesDev is the leading software development company in the Americas. With more than 1000 employees working on projects around the world, a sustained average annual growth of over 50%, and recognized in the Inc. 5000 list of U.S. fastest-growing companies, BairesDev is guiding the digital transformation of some of the top companies in the world, such as Rolls-Royce, EY, SiriusXM, Motorola & Viacom. Be prepared to work alongside industry leaders on cutting-edge projects in a fast-paced, innovative environment.

Contact: press@bairesdev.com



