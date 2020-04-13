Energy Department Announces Notice of Intent to issue Funding to Strengthen Federal Energy and Water Infrastructure

The U.S Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) intends to issue a funding opportunity to strengthen energy and water infrastructure across federal agencies. Projects will improve the energy efficiency of federal operations while stimulating economic development and creating jobs in construction, building trades, and other sectors.

Issued on behalf of EERE’s Federal Energy Management Program (FEMP), the funding opportunity is entitled “Assisting Federal Facilities with Energy Conservation Technologies (AFFECT) 2020 Federal Agency Call (FAC).” FEMP intends to issue the FAC in spring 2020.

The AFFECT 2020 FAC will provide direct funding to federal agencies to advance the energy efficiency, resiliency, and security of their operations. To increase the impact of the projects, federal agencies will leverage energy savings performance contracts to install energy conservation measures and address infrastcuture needs.

These projects support EERE’s mission by improving the Nation’s energy affordability, integration, and storage capabilities at federal facilities, while supporting federal agency goals at critical sites. The projects also address the issues of aging federal infrastructure and deferred maintenance and repairs.

EERE will issue the FAC via the EERE Exchange website. Applicants who wish to receive official notifications and information from EERE regarding this FAC should register in EERE Exchange. Once the FAC is released, applications will be accepted only through EERE Exchange. Applications will not be accepted through this Notice.

For more information on the featured requirements of the FAC, including application submission steps, please see the Notice of Intent.