Canoe Financial Launches New Defensive Global Balanced Solution With Enhanced Risk Management

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canoe Financial LP today announced the launch of Canoe Defensive Global Balanced Fund, an actively managed solution that will offer investors innovative and proven downside protection while maintaining the ability to generate returns in up markets.



The Fund will include investment strategies managed by three award-winning portfolio management teams: Canoe Financial, Fiera Capital Corporation, and Aegon USA Investment Management, LLC.

“Canoe Defensive Global Balanced Fund will have the capability to protect against stock market volatility beyond the traditional balanced funds in the industry,” said Darcy Hulston, President and CEO of Canoe Financial.

Nadim Rizk and the Global Equity Team from Fiera Capital will manage the equity allocation of the portfolio. It will include the proprietary Risk Management Overlay Strategy of Fiera Capital’s Systematic Investment Strategies (SIS) team, which provides enhanced protection against market volatility. Through the use of a hedging strategy, it can reduce the Fund’s equity market exposure quickly and to levels lower than other traditional neutral balanced funds without the need for asset class rebalancing.

“The combination of Nadim and the SIS team has been available on our Defensive Equity mandates, and it has resulted in category leading performance and capital protection. We believe, that coupled with our award-winning fixed income teams, it creates a balanced solution that will reward investors regardless of market conditions,” concluded Hulston.

Marc Goldfried, Chief Investment Officer and Head of Canoe Financial’s Fixed Income Team will be lead manager of the Fund. The fixed income allocation will consist of strategies managed by both Marc and Aegon USA Investment Management.

“The fixed income allocation will be actively managed,” said Marc. “Inefficiencies in the bond market create opportunities to generate returns. Combining a top-down macro outlook with bottom-up analyses will allow us to maximize those opportunities.”

Marc has 29 years of industry experience and is recognized as one of Canada’s most prominent money managers. Marc has won multiple awards, including the 2017 Lipper Awards for Best Funds Group Overall, and Best Bond Group Overall for Canoe Financial.

The Canoe Defensive Global Balanced Fund is now available for sale.

About Canoe Financial

Canoe Financial is one of Canada’s fastest growing independent mutual fund companies managing over $5.45 billion in assets across a diversified range of award-winning mutual funds and private energy equity products. Founded in 2008, Canoe Financial is an employee-owned investment management firm focused on building financial wealth for Canadians. Canoe Financial has significant national presence across Canada, including offices in Calgary, Toronto and Montreal.

Further Information

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

1–877–434–2796

www.canoefinancial.com

info@canoefinancial.com



