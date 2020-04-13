Gevo Chief Executive Officer to Present in the alphaDIRECT Advisors Virtual Conference Series on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 12:00pm EDT

/EIN News/ -- ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) announced that Dr. Patrick R. Gruber, Chief Executive Officer of Gevo, Inc., will participate and present in the alphaDIRECT Advisors Virtual Conference Series on April 14, 2020, at 12:00 pm EDT / 10:00 am MDT as part of the alphaDIRECT Investor Intelligence Program.



Dr. Gruber will present on Gevo’s Low Carbon, Clean Fuels followed by a question and answer session. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay under the Investor Relations page found on www.gevo.com and under alphaDIRECT Advisors center page at www.alphadirectadvisors.com.



Investors and other persons interested in participating in the event must register using the link below. Please note that registration for the live event is limited but may be accessed at any time for replay after the presentation ends on April 14, 2020.

Registration Link:

https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1304371&tp_key=9b5624f4c0

About Gevo

Gevo is commercializing the next generation of jet fuel, gasoline and diesel fuel with the potential to achieve zero carbon emissions and address the market need of reducing greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Gevo uses low-carbon renewable resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials, and is in an advanced state of developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes. As a result, Gevo is able to produce low-carbon fuels with substantially reduced carbon intensity (as measured by the level of greenhouse gas emissions compared to standard petroleum fossil-based fuels across their lifecycle). Gevo’s products perform as well or better than traditional fossil-based fuels in infrastructure and engines, but with substantially reduced greenhouse gas emissions. In addition to addressing the environmental problems of fossil-based carbon fuels, Gevo’s technology also enables certain plastics, such as polyester, to be made with more sustainable ingredients. Gevo’s ability to penetrate the growing low-carbon fuels market depends on the price of oil and the value of abating carbon emissions that would otherwise increase greenhouse gas emissions. Gevo believes that its proven, patented, technology that enables the use of a variety of low-carbon sustainable feedstocks to produce price-competitive, low carbon products, such as jet fuel, gasoline components like isooctane and isobutanol and diesel fuel, yields the potential to generate project and corporate returns that justify the build-out of a multi-billion dollar business. Learn more at our website: www.gevo.com

Investor and Media Contact

Shawn M. Severson

Integra Investor Relations

+1 415-226-7747

info@integra-ir.com



