Comprehensive Pharmacy Services Taps Chuck Ball as President of Sales Division in Strategic Expansion Move

/EIN News/ -- MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comprehensive Pharmacy Services, LLC (CPS), one of the nation’s largest hospital pharmacy solutions providers, announced today that Chuck Ball has been named President of CPS’ Sales Division. The addition of Ball to lead the Sales Division is part of CPS’ strategy to further bolster the organization’s business development capabilities that now include specialty and ambulatory pharmacy, consulting, and telepharmacy services. In addition, Chuck will bring a new focus to enterprise hospital and health system pharmacy management.



With an extensive pharmacy background in business development, and in particular health system sales, Ball will lead the CPS Sales Division as market demand intensifies across the hospital industry for solutions that address the unique challenges the industry is facing today.

“I am delighted that we’ve been able to attract an executive of Chuck’s caliber to the CPS leadership team,” said Frank Segrave, Chairman and CEO of CPS. “He has a proven track record and an incredible depth of expertise in the health systems space. His experience and industry knowledge will provide immediate value to our organization and our clients as we continue to anticipate and provide solutions for the ever-evolving needs of our hospital and health system pharmacy clients.”

Ball brings nearly three decades of executive experience in health system sales, pharmacy services, pharmaceutical distribution and business development. He was Senior Vice President of Distribution Services and President of Health Systems at AmerisourceBergen, where he served for more than 25 years. His responsibilities included portfolio management, business development, customer relationship management, group purchasing and government relations. He also led the company’s hospital unit dose, pharmacy-centric consulting and pharmacy automation businesses. Ball most recently consulted and acted in an advisory role for numerous private equity companies. He serves on the board of directors for the Southeastern Pennsylvania chapter of the American Heart Association.

“With the clinical, operational and financial issues our hospitals and health systems are experiencing, Chuck’s extensive sector knowledge will help them navigate challenges through CPS’ innovative solutions. Together, we will be able to drive substantial results for our clients,” said Jeff Foreman, Group President for CPS.

Ball holds his M.B.A. from Pennsylvania State University Smeal College of Business and earned his B.A. from the University of California, Irvine.

“I am honored to join the CPS team at such a critical time for hospitals and health systems,” Ball said. “I look forward to working with this exceptional team in support of our current and future clients.”

About Comprehensive Pharmacy Services, LLC

Founded nearly 50 years ago and employing over 2,500 pharmacy professionals, Comprehensive Pharmacy Services is one of the nation’s largest providers of pharmacy services to more than 800 hospitals and healthcare facilities nationwide. CPS helps their clients tackle complex problems such as hyperinflated drug costs, specialty pharmacy, ambulatory/retail strategy, operational effectiveness, interim leadership needs, and telepharmacy solutions. In addition, they address 340B programs, a variety of compliance concerns and much more. CPS helps pharmacy leaders drive cost, quality and safety improvements across the continuum of care. For more information, visit cpspharm.com .

CONTACT: Rod Recor

Rod.Recor@cpspharm.com

901-748-0470











EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.