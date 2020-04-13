Viventium and DailyPay Announce Strategic Partnership to Support Delivering On-Demand Pay Amid Healthcare Crisis

HR Tech partnership helps healthcare workers serving on the front lines of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

/EIN News/ -- BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viventium, a SaaS-based human capital management solution, and DailyPay, a pay experience fintech solution with a comprehensive platform of offerings, including instant access to earned income, today announced a critical strategic partnership. Viventium clients can now offer the full suite of DailyPay products to their employees at no additional cost to their organization and with no changes to their existing payroll setup.

This collaboration between the Viventium and DailyPay teams resulted in an integration that enables the two platforms to share data seamlessly, calculate a real-time available balance for employees that enroll in the program, and facilitate the instant transfer of funds when requested by an employee. Viventium clients will save time and effort when offering their employees this best-in-class benefit through an industry leader in compliance. Most importantly, in emergency situations such as the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, employees will have access to their pay even before payday.

“In an effort to support our clients’ employees, and in particular those in the healthcare industry, we are proud to offer a greater degree of financial flexibility during this tumultuous time,” said Dan Neuburger, Viventium CEO. “Viventium’s partnership with DailyPay underscores our commitment to provide innovative HR technology solutions that enhance the employee experience for our clients. In light of the current pandemic, it is critical that we do everything we can to enable employees to access their pay as soon as they earn it. This program is especially beneficial for businesses in the healthcare space as they work to recruit and retain top staff, offer financial stability to their employees, and maintain compliance.”

With DailyPay, employees can transfer or save their earned and unpaid income to any bank account or pay card, prior to their next payday. Employees can also track their accumulated earnings during each pay period using the available balance feature. In this way, DailyPay provides employees with a safeguard against unexpected expenses and an incentive to work scheduled or even additional shifts to increase their available earned balance. And, during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, DailyPay has waived fees for next-day access.

Rockaway Home Care was one of the first businesses to utilize the Viventium-DailyPay integration. The company, based in the New York City metropolitan area, was looking to improve employee retention and recruiting. “As a result of offering this benefit to our dedicated staff of home care professionals, we hope to alleviate any financial stress that they may experience so that they can continue to provide top-quality care to our patients, whom we consider family,” Pinny Faska, COO of Rockaway Home Care, said. “Allowing our staff to have this novel pay experience helps them to pay bills on time, and it also helps them to anticipate any emergencies that could arise.”

“DailyPay works with a rapidly increasing number of businesses in the healthcare industry, and we’ve seen firsthand how challenging employee retention can be especially during this crisis,” said Jason Lee, CEO of DailyPay. “With healthcare workers being at the forefront of the pandemic, it is more important than ever that they have financial flexibility. Through this partnership with Viventium, we bring our solution to even more businesses like Rockaway Home Care and continue to improve stability in the American workforce.”

About Viventium

Viventium Software Inc. is a SaaS-based human capital management solution that provides a remarkable user experience and award-winning software. Viventium provides flexible software and expert guidance so clients can be sure their payroll is done right.

Viventium offers specialized solutions in the health services markets which include home care agencies and skilled nursing facilities. Viventium Software supports all 50 of the United States with payroll and HR solutions.

For more information about Viventium, visit https://www.viventium.com or follow @viventium on Twitter.

About DailyPay

DailyPay is the leading fintech provider of earned income software. We easily integrate with large companies’ payroll and time management systems to give employees control over their pay. OnCon named DailyPay a “Top 25 HR Technology Vendor of 2020.” The DailyPay PayEx™ platform demonstrates why by creating simple, powerful ways for employers to effortlessly provide a flexible, frictionless and compliant pay experience. PayEx strengthens the employee-employer bond as the most significant component of the employee experience, leading to increased employee engagement and retention, at no cost to the employer.

DailyPay proudly supports over two million employees at world-class companies across many industries, including Adecco, Berkshire Hathaway and Six Flags. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City with operations located in Minneapolis. For more information, visit dailypay.com/press.

