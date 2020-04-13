GUIDEONE INSURANCE APPOINTS DIANE C. BRIDGEWATER TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

/EIN News/ -- West Des Moines, IA, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GuideOne Insurance announced the election of Diane C. Bridgewater, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer with Life Care Services (LCS), to the company’s Board of Directors, effective March 11, 2020. Ms. Bridgewater will serve a three-year term.

Ms. Bridgewater provides strategic, financial and business operations leadership to LCS and the LCS Family of Companies. In addition to directing all financial aspects of the company, she oversees the company’s insurance business line and captive insurance company results; the group purchasing organization, CPS, a leading, consultative GPO in senior living; information technology, including both corporate and community applications that support all lines of the company; compliance and regulatory matters related to Federal and State senior living and healthcare statutes; and, general legal matters of the company. She has more than 35 years of experience in a variety of financial leadership roles. Bridgewater earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting and French from the University of Northern Iowa, and she earned her Certified Public Accountant license in 1986.

GuideOne President & Chief Executive Officer, Jessica Snyder, said, “We are thrilled to add someone of Diane’s caliber to our Board. Her background in finance and insurance aligns well with GuideOne as we continue build strategies to grow profitably and diversify our portfolio.”

###

About GuideOne GuideOne Insurance was founded in 1947 with a commitment to social responsibility. That tradition continues today, as the company proudly protects the people who strengthen our communities. GuideOne serves churches, nonprofit organizations, small businesses and educational institutions. We provide commercial property and liability, business owner’s policies (BOP), workers’ compensation, commercial auto, and many other liability needs. Through GuideOne National, our Specialty E&S carrier, we serve three industry verticals: infrastructure, construction and energy. Rated “A-” (Excellent) by industry analyst A.M. Best, GuideOne is licensed in all 50 states through a network of distribution partners who serve more than 51,000 members. GuideOne’s corporate headquarters are located in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Attachment

Christy Gooding GuideOne Insurance cgooding@guideone.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.