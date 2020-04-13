Coronavirus – Cameroon: Birth of a baby of COVID-19 mother at the Central Hospital

Another beautiful image of the expertise of our medical profession this morning is the birth of a baby of mother COVID19 at the central hospital, by cesarean section performed by the valorous Dr NGO DINGOM M. and Dr Sone, under anesthesia Pr Owono, under high security conditions.



