C-Bond Systems Announces Formation of Medical Advisory Board

Newly Formed Medical Advisory Board to Provide Guidance on Use of C-Bond Nano-Products in the Fight Against COVID-19 and Other Pathogens

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems, Inc. (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today announced the formation of a Medical Advisory Board to advance the breadth and use of products offered by C-Bond Safety Solutions Group, primarily its C-Bond FN Nano® Coating , which is used in hospitals and other facilities to reduce the spread of pathogens including COVID-19.



The founding members of the Medical Advisory Board include Sergio Moreira, Jr., M.D., and Anil Vaidya, M.D., both recognized global experts in their respective fields.

Dr. Moreira is a Diplomate of the American Board of Urology and a member of the Brazilian Medical Association and Brazilian Urologic Society. He is also a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves. He has received numerous awards and scholarships throughout his career and is a member of several professional societies including Special Operations Medical Association and the American Urological Association, among others. Dr. Moreira is extensively published and a frequent guest lecturer.

Dr. Vaidya is a multi-organ transplant surgeon with a diversified clinical, translational and academic portfolio. After completion of his surgical/urological residency, Dr. Vaidya went on to undertake an American Society of Transplant Surgeons (ASTS) accredited fellowship in multi-organ transplantation at the University of Miami. He is a Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons, England-Transplant Surgery, and the Co-director of the Intestinal Transplant Service at The Cleveland Clinic, Ohio. Dr. Vaidya has authored more than 120 articles in peer-reviewed journals and his rating by Research Gate puts him among the top 3% of the surgeons in the world.

“We are proud to welcome trusted experts Dr. Moreira and Dr. Vaidya to our newly formed Medical Advisory Board, helping to spread awareness and use of the FN-NANO protective coating, and to rely on their expertise and advice as we look to potentially further broaden our pipeline of nano-products into the healthcare industry,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of C-Bond. “Their collective experience, relationships and networks are second to none – we strongly believe they will be invaluable assets to C-Bond as we grow the use of these important safety solutions in hospitals and other facilities.”

About C-Bond Systems

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based advanced nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, developed in conjunction with Rice University and independently proven to significantly strengthen glass in key automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond NanoShield®, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, sold through distributors. The Company’s Safety Solutions Group sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and FN NANO Coating directly to private enterprises, schools, hospitals and government agencies. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com , Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBond_Systems .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that the Medical Advisory Board will help advance the breadth and use of our products including FN Nano® Coating to combat the spread of COVID-19 and other pathogens; the likelihood that we will further broaden our pipeline of nano-products in the healthcare industry; the likelihood that Drs. Moreira and Vaidya will be invaluable assets to C-Bond as we grow the use of these important safety solutions in hospitals and other facilities; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond’s ability to raise capital; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on March 25, 2020, its Forms 10-Q filed on November 14, 2019, August 12, 2019, and May 10, 2019, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

