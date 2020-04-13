Predictive Submits Emergency Use Authorization Application for Treatment of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Secondary to COVID -19 with Umbilical Cord Mesenchymal Stem Cells

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Biotech , a wholly owned subsidiary of Predictive Technology Group (OTC PINK: PRED) (“Predictive” or “The Company”), announced that on April 9th it submitted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the immediate use of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) derived from umbilical cord tissue for the treatment of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), secondary to SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).



The pandemic caused by COVID-19 has shown to develop into severe ARDS in 30% of hospitalized patients with a 22%-62% mortality rate (Murthy et al., 2020) for those requiring hospitalization in an intensive care unit. Currently, there is no confirmed treatment that can demonstrate safety or efficacy for the treatment of COVID-19.

“Coronavirus can be deadly, in large part because the virus can cause ‘cytokine storms’ in which the patient’s own immune system triggers a runaway response causing more damage to the patient, than to the virus it's trying to eliminate,” said John Sorrentino, Chairman of Predictive Technology Group. “Respiratory distress kills hundreds of thousands of people each year worldwide. There is clinical data from early clinical trials that seem to indicate that the avoidance of the cytokine storm utilizing MSCs may be a critical component for the treatment of COVID-19 infected patients.”

A recent review article published in Pain Physician , concluded that, “The limited but emerging evidence regarding UC MSC [umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cells] in managing COVID-19 suggests that it might be considered for compassionate use in critically ill patients to reduce morbidity and mortality in the United States.”

The proposed IND clinical trial will utilize Predictive’s proprietary core technology of naturally occurring MSCs derived from umbilical cord tissue (UC-MSCs) to assess the efficacy as an add-on therapy to standard treatment of patients with severe Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) secondary to COVID-19.

Predictive’s UC MSC product, CoreCyte™, [currently regulated by the FDA as a tissue-based product under 21 CFR 1271.3(d)(1) and Section 361 of the Public Health Service Act] has already been used as an allograft in over 50,000 patients. Physicians have reported to Predictive that over 1,100 patients have been treated with CoreCyte via intravenous administration. No serious adverse events have been reported with CoreCyte regardless of the route of administration. If Predictive’s EUA request is approved, CoreCyte would be available immediately to critically ill patients with ARDS due to COVID-19 infections.

About Predictive Technology Group, Inc.

Predictive Technology Group aims to revolutionize and personalize precision patient care. The Company’s entities harness predictive gene-based analytics to develop genetic and molecular diagnostic tests and companion therapeutics in order to support a patient from diagnosis through treatment.

Dedicated to identifying the barriers that impact lifelong health through our genetic library, genomic mapping and individualized diagnostics, Predictive’s tests and products empower clinicians to provide their patients with the highest level of care. For more information, visit www.predtechgroup.com

About Predictive Biotech, Inc.

Predictive Biotech is a leader in regenerative medicine, its products are derived from tissue sources rich in properties that support the body’s natural ability to heal itself. All products are safely, ethically and minimally processed to deliver allografts that preserve the naturally occurring characteristics and factors of the donor tissue. Predictive’s signature products are uniquely born from the Wharton’s jelly layer of the umbilical cord and amniotic fluid and tissue.

With over 100,000 units delivered, product safety and consistency has been realized by thousands of practices throughout the United States. A national network of clinics, health systems, researchers and physicians leverage Predictive’s four proprietary products: AmnioCyte™, AmnioCyte Plus™, PolyCyte™, and CoreCyte™.

