Patriot One Hires New Chief Operating Officer & President Dietmar Wennemer

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) (“Patriot One” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce it has hired technology industry veteran Dietmar Wennemer as the Company’s new Chief Operating Officer (COO) and President. Mr. Wennemer will begin his role on Monday the 13th of April 2020 at the Company’s Toronto Headquarters, and be responsible for leading the product development and operations efforts. Mr. Wennemer will report to the Company’s CEO Martin Cronin, who will focus his efforts in corporate and business development, as well as investor and external communications.



“As we expand the commercialization of our PATSCAN Multi-Sensor Covert Threat Detection Platform in 2020, hiring a tech industry veteran like Dietmar as our Chief Operating Officer and President made perfect sense,” shared Martin Cronin, CEO of Patriot One. “Our product development and operation teams have done an outstanding job over the past three years in getting our product to market; by adding an experienced Chief Operating Officer and President will help bring greater focus to internal operations and customer delivery.”

Dietmar Wennemer comes to Patriot One from a long successful career in technology, communications and security. Prior to joining the Company, he held the role of Chief Product Officer for Aeryon Labs Inc. and Center ID. Aeryon Labs is part of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) and is a leading developer of high-performance unmanned aerial systems (UAS) for the global military, public safety, and critical infrastructure markets. At Center ID, Mr. Wennemer lead product development of CenterCard™- a Visa® Business Debit Cards connected to Center™ SpendOps software that streamlines the expense management in small and medium sized businesses. Prior to these roles, he led product development efforts with BlackBerry/Research In Motion and Siemens.

As Chief Operating Officer and President, Mr. Wennemer will take on the day-to-day product development and operations of Patriot One. He will work with the Company’s management team on the PATSCAN Platform development of existing and new threat detection solutions including thermal video, as well as deployment, operations, production, and human resources. As CEO, Martin Cronin will remain engaged with his executive team who run corporate and business development, capital markets and investor relations, marketing and communications, and public policy. Both CEO and COO will participate in all Board-level meetings.

“I am very excited to join Patriot One and develop technology that helps to stop violence before bad things happen,” expressed Dietmar Wennemer, Patriot One’s new COO and President. “I have been watching the Company over the past years as it introduced its covert threat detection technology and have been impressed by the Board and Management team’s ability to expand its product offering into a smart multi-sensor platform with advanced AI capabilities to improve commercial and public safety. I look forward to working with this highly talented team and its key partners as we bring new innovative solutions to market.”

About Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX:PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRA: 0PL):

Patriot One's mission is to deliver innovative threat detection and counter-terrorism solutions for safer communities. Our PATSCAN™ Multi-Sensor Covert Threat Detection Platform provides a network of advanced sensor technologies with powerful next generation AI/machine learning software. The network can be covertly deployed from far perimeter to interiors across multiple weapons-restricted facilities. The PATSCAN™ platform identifies and reports threats wherever required; car park, building approach, employee & public entryways and inside the facilities. Each solution in the platform identifies weapons, related threats or disturbances for immediate security response. Our motto Deter, Detect and Defend is based on the belief that widespread use of the PATSCAN™ platform will act as an effective deterrent to diminish the epidemic of active threats around the globe. For more information, visit: www.patriot1tech.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

