HF Foods Group Donates Food, Masks and Gloves to Aid in Coronavirus Response

/EIN News/ -- GREENSBORO, N.C., April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG), a leading food distributor to Asian restaurants across the Southeast, Pacific and Mountain West regions of the United States (the “Company”), announced that in light of COVID-19 impacts to its local communities, it donated nearly 400 tons of fruits and vegetables to food banks within North Carolina, Georgia and Florida in the past two weeks. The company has also donated masks and gloves to hospitals near its Los Angeles operations center.



“We want to help our neighbors in any way we can in this difficult time,” said Joann Lam, president of HF Foods subsidiary Han Feng, Inc. and one of the founders of HF Foods Group. “The company is glad to have been able to donate more than a half million dollars’ worth of food to support the local nonprofit agencies in their distribution to families in need.”

Ms. Lam said donation recipients in the Greensboro area included Second Harvest, Greensboro Urban Ministry, Salvation Army and Out of the Garden. Donations from Kirnland Food Distribution, an affiliate of the Company in Atlanta, went to the City of Atlanta, Butler St. Baptist Church, Goodr, Chris 180 Food Pantry, Another Change, Healing Hearts, Hosea Feed the Hungry, Traveling Angels Ministries, Umi and Iman Atlanta. The subsidiary of the Company in Ocala, Florida, New Southern Food Distributors, Inc., delivered donations to First Step and Interfaith Emergency Services.

HF Foods has also been serving as a temporary supply source for local grocers whose regular supply chains have been interrupted by coronavirus-related public health measures.

At its Los Angeles-area distribution center, HF Foods subsidiary Rong Cheng Trading donated a total of 50 cases of medical supplies to St. Jude Medical Center and Pomona Medical Center, including N95 face masks and gloves.

“Our company is a part of this community, and we felt fortunate to have supplies available that could be used by health care providers during this critical time,” said CEO Peter Zhang. “We have also taken great care of our employees and customers by requiring the use of face masks and gloves in order for us to continue supporting the food supply chain.”

About HF Foods Group Inc.

HF Foods Group Inc., headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, is a leading marketer and distributor of fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to primarily Asian/Chinese restaurants and other foodservice customers throughout the Southeast, Pacific and Mountain West regions of the United States. With 14 distribution centers along the U.S. eastern and western seaboards, HF Foods aims to supply the increasing demand for Asian American restaurant cuisine. With an in-house proprietary ordering and inventory control network, more than 10,000 established customers in 21 states, and strong relations with growers and suppliers of food products in the US and China, HF Foods Group is able to offer fresh, high-quality specialty restaurant foods and supplies at economical prices to its large and growing base of customers. For more information, please visit hffoodsgroup.com .

