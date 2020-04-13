Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update (13 April 2020)

The total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 247; of this three (3) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 making the total number of cases seventy four (74). Additionally, four (4) people recovered from the virus making the total number of recoveries fourteen (14). The Details of the newly confirmed cases are presented below;

S. NO Citizenship Residence Age sex Travel history of abroad Contact with confirmed case 1 Ethiopian Addis Ababa 40 Male No No 2 Ethiopian Addis Ababa 23 Female No Yes 3 Ethiopian Addis Ababa 72 Male No No

COVID-19 Situational Update as of today

Total laboratory test conducted 4110 Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours 247 Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours 3 Total patients of COVID-19 patients in the treatment center 55 Patients in intensive care 0 Newly recovered 4 Total recovered 14 Total deaths 3 Returned to their country 2 Total confirmed cases as of today 74

Considering the upcoming Easter holiday, we would like to request the public to adhere to the precaution measures during market exchanges. In addition, we would like to advise the public to refrain from family and neighborhood visits and gatherings during the holidays. Please report to the National and Regional toll free lines for any suspected cases and for more information.



