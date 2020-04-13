Coronavirus – Uganda: The total number of confirmed cases is now 54 in Uganda

1 new case of COVID-19 confirmed today out of the 169 samples tested at Uganda Virus Research Institute while 168 samples were negative for the disease.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 54 in Uganda.

Good news is 4 patients have recovered and were discharged from Ebb Hospital, yesterday.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.