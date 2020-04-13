Coronavirus - Africa: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases (13-04-2020)

African Union Member States (52) reporting COVID-19 cases (14,528), deaths (788), and recoveries (2,570) by region:

Central (1,246 cases; 38 deaths; 129 recoveries): Burundi (5; 0; 0), Cameroon (820; 12; 98), Central African Republic (11; 0; 3), Chad (23; 0; 2), Congo (70; 5; 5), DRC (235; 20; 17), Equatorial Guinea (21; 0; 3), Gabon (57; 1; 1), Sao Tome & Principe (4; 0; 0).

Eastern (1,217; 28; 187): Djibouti (214; 2; 36), Eritrea (34; 0; 0), Ethiopia (71; 3; 10), Kenya (197; 8; 25), Madagascar (106; 0; 20), Mauritius (324; 9; 42), Rwanda (126; 0; 25), Seychelles (11; 0; 0), Somalia (25; 1; 1), South Sudan (4; 0; 0), Sudan (19; 2; 5), Tanzania (32; 3; 5), Uganda (54; 0; 18).

Northern (6,379; 603; 1,138): Algeria (1,914; 293; 460), Egypt (2,065; 159; 447), Libya (25; 1; 9), Mauritania (7; 1; 2), Morocco (1,661; 118; 177), Tunisia (707; 31; 43).

Southern (2,325; 35; 452): Angola (19; 2; 2), Botswana (13; 1; 0), Eswatini (14; 0; 7), Malawi (13; 2; 0), Mozambique (20; 0; 2), Namibia (16; 0; 3), South Africa (2,173; 25; 410), Zambia (43; 2; 28), Zimbabwe (14; 3; 0).

Western (3,361; 84; 664): Benin (35; 1; 5), Burkina Faso (497; 27; 161), Cape Verde (7; 1; 1), Côte d'Ivoire (574; 5; 85), Gambia (9; 1; 2), Ghana (566; 8; 4), Guinea (250; 0; 17), Guinea-Bissau (39; 0; 0), Liberia (50; 5; 4), Mali (116; 9; 25), Niger (529; 12; 75), Nigeria (323; 10; 85), Senegal (280; 2; 171), Sierra Leone (10; 0; 0), Togo (76; 3; 29).



