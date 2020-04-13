Coronavirus – Zambia: COVID-19 status update – 12 April 2020
New: 3 confirmed cases; 2 recoveries.
Cumulative cases: 43
Total recoveries: 30
Total deaths: 2
Active cases: 11Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.
