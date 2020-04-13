There were 120 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,483 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus – Zambia: COVID-19 status update – 12 April 2020

New: 3 confirmed cases; 2 recoveries.

Cumulative cases: 43

Total recoveries: 30

Total deaths: 2

Active cases: 11

