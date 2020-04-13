There were 120 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,483 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: National Comprehensive COVID-19 Management Handbook for Ethiopia is released to combat COVID-19

Ministry of Health, Ethiopia Download logo

The National Comprehensive COVID-19 Management Handbook for Ethiopia has been published for the effort to contain the epidemic and guide policymakers, healthcare providers and public health professionals at all levels. Please click the link https://bit.ly/3b5Kqw3.

