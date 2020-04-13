Fire Protection Materials Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Global Fire Protection Materials Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026” To Its Research Database

Description

The global Fire Protection Materials market is valued at US$ 6076.3 million in 2020 is expected to reach US$ 9743.2 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2021-2026.

This research on the Fire Protection Materials market provides an objective analysis of the overall market based on the latest data. The description in the report offers a comprehensive overview of the industry along with the definition of the goods and services. The research also presents the forecast for the Fire Protection Materials market, with an analysis covering the period 2020-2025.

This report focuses on Fire Protection Materials volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fire Protection Materials market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Global Fire Protection Materials Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Fire Protection Materials market include:

3M

Sherwin-Williams

Tenmat

Rolf Kuhn

Unifrax I

Trelleborg

Rockwool

PFC Corofil

Luco

Signum Fire Protection

Johnson Controls

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Fire Protection Materials market is segmented into

Fire resistant boards

Sealants

Vermiculite cement sprays

Fiber sprays

Dry lining systems

Mineral wool

Intumescent paints and coatings

Segment by Application

Commercial

Industrial & Institutional

Residential

Others

Regional description

The Food Encapsulation market report presents the development in regions of North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The key players in these regions are maximizing their profits through a partnership in numerous regions. The report also presents the growth potential factors across these regions and the market expansion in the forecast period.



Method of research

The research has been carried out with a qualitative and quantitative assessment for the period from 2020-2025. More factors driving growth and are also responsible for challenges are analyzed based on parameters of Porter’s Five Force Model. Furthermore, the SWOT analysis has also been conducted that provides a comprehensive perspective of the Food Encapsulation market. The research methodology has been focused on various levels of industry trends and company profiling has been done to get a better outlook about the market drivers, challenges, restraints, and opportunities. The primary and secondary research methods are also employed for getting clarity about the future aspects of the key players.



Table of Contents

1 Fire Protection Materials Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Fire Protection Materials

1.2 Fire Protection Materials Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Fire Protection Materials Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Fire resistant boards

1.2.3 Sealants

1.2.4 Vermiculite cement sprays

1.2.5 Fiber sprays

1.2.6 Dry lining systems

1.2.7 Mineral wool

1.2.8 Intumescent paints and coatings

1.3 Fire Protection Materials Segment by Application

1.3.1 Fire Protection Materials Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Industrial & Institutional

1.3.4 Residential

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Fire Protection Materials Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Fire Protection Materials Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Fire Protection Materials Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Fire Protection Materials Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Fire Protection Materials Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Fire Protection Materials Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Fire Protection Materials Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Fire Protection Materials Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Fire Protection Materials Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Fire Protection Materials Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Fire Protection Materials Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Fire Protection Materials Players (Opinion Leaders)

...

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Fire Protection Materials Business

6.1 3M

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 3M Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 3M Fire Protection Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 3M Products Offered

6.1.5 3M Recent Development

6.2 Sherwin-Williams

6.2.1 Sherwin-Williams Fire Protection Materials Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 Sherwin-Williams Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Sherwin-Williams Fire Protection Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Sherwin-Williams Products Offered

6.2.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Development

6.3 Tenmat

6.3.1 Tenmat Fire Protection Materials Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 Tenmat Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Tenmat Fire Protection Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Tenmat Products Offered

6.3.5 Tenmat Recent Development

6.4 Rolf Kuhn

6.5 Unifrax I

6.6 Trelleborg

6.7 Rockwool

6.8 PFC Corofil

6.9 Luco

6.10 Signum Fire Protection

6.11 Johnson Controls

Continued...

