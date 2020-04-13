Kids Snacks Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Kids Snacks Market

This report focuses on Kids Snacks volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Kids Snacks market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Kids Snacks market is segmented into

• Refrigerated or Frozen

• Bakery

• Fruit Snacks

• Salty

• Confectionery

• Vegetable

• Nut Based Snacks

• Other

Segment by Application

Grocery Stores

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Specialty Stores

Convenience Store

Other

Global Kids Snacks Market: Regional Analysis

The Kids Snacks market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Kids Snacks market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Kids Snacks Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Kids Snacks market include:

• Procter&Gamble

• The Kraft Heinz Company

• Calbee

• Intersnack

• Mondelez International

• PepsiCo

• Conagra Brands

• Lorenz Snack-World

• General Mills

• KIND Snack

• Fritolay

Major Key Points of Global Kids Snacks Market

1 Kids Snacks Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Kids Snacks

1.2 Kids Snacks Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Kids Snacks Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Refrigerated or Frozen

1.2.3 Bakery

1.2.4 Fruit Snacks

1.2.5 Salty

1.2.6 Confectionery

1.2.7 Vegetable

1.2.8 Nut Based Snacks

1.2.9 Other

1.3 Kids Snacks Segment by Application

1.3.1 Kids Snacks Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Grocery Stores

1.3.3 Supermarket/Hypermarket

1.3.4 Specialty Stores

1.3.5 Convenience Store

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Kids Snacks Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Kids Snacks Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Kids Snacks Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Kids Snacks Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

………………

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Kids Snacks Business

6.1 Procter&Gamble

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Procter&Gamble Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Procter&Gamble Kids Snacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Procter&Gamble Products Offered

6.1.5 Procter&Gamble Recent Development

6.2 The Kraft Heinz Company

6.2.1 The Kraft Heinz Company Kids Snacks Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 The Kraft Heinz Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 The Kraft Heinz Company Kids Snacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 The Kraft Heinz Company Products Offered

6.2.5 The Kraft Heinz Company Recent Development

6.3 Calbee

6.3.1 Calbee Kids Snacks Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 Calbee Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Calbee Kids Snacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Calbee Products Offered

6.3.5 Calbee Recent Development

6.4 Intersnack

6.4.1 Intersnack Kids Snacks Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 Intersnack Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Intersnack Kids Snacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Intersnack Products Offered

6.4.5 Intersnack Recent Development

6.5 Mondelez International

6.5.1 Mondelez International Kids Snacks Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 Mondelez International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Mondelez International Kids Snacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Mondelez International Products Offered

6.5.5 Mondelez International Recent Development

6.6 PepsiCo

6.6.1 PepsiCo Kids Snacks Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 PepsiCo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 PepsiCo Kids Snacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 PepsiCo Products Offered

6.6.5 PepsiCo Recent Development

6.7 Conagra Brands

6.6.1 Conagra Brands Kids Snacks Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Conagra Brands Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Conagra Brands Kids Snacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Conagra Brands Products Offered

6.7.5 Conagra Brands Recent Development

6.8 Lorenz Snack-World

6.8.1 Lorenz Snack-World Kids Snacks Production Sites and Area Served

6.8.2 Lorenz Snack-World Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Lorenz Snack-World Kids Snacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Lorenz Snack-World Products Offered

6.8.5 Lorenz Snack-World Recent Development

6.9 General Mills

6.9.1 General Mills Kids Snacks Production Sites and Area Served

6.9.2 General Mills Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 General Mills Kids Snacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 General Mills Products Offered

6.9.5 General Mills Recent Development

6.10 KIND Snack

