Medical Robotic Systems Market is Expected to Value $55,528.1 Million by 2030: P&S Intelligence

/EIN News/ -- Medical Robotic Systems Market Research Report: By Type (Surgical, Automated Dispenser, Rehabilitation, Radiosurgery), Application (Treatment, Pharmacy Automation), Indication (Urology, Gynecology, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Orthopedics), End User (Hospitals and Ambulatory and Surgery Centers, Pharmacies, Rehabilitation Centers)



NEW YORK, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), 15.1% of all surgeries performed in 2018 were robot-assisted minimally invasive surgeries (MIS). This number grew by 8.8% from 2014, when hospitals rapidly started using the MIS approach. The use of robots for inguinal hernia repair, ventral hernia repair, colectomy, reflux surgery, proctectomy, and complex cancer resections has steadily increased since 2012.

Thus, with the increasing preference for MISs, the global medical robotic systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.1% between 2020 and 2030 (forecast period). At this rate, the revenue generated by the sale of such equipment, which was $7,626.1 million in 2019 would rise to $55,528.1 million by 2030.

Get the Sample Copy of this Report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/medical-robotic-systems-market/report-sample

Treatment to Witness Fastest Growth till 2030

The treatment category is expected to witness the fastest growth in the medical robotic systems market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing popularity of robot-assisted surgeries, as they are short and accurate.

During the historical period (2014–2019), the surgical division held the largest medical robotic systems market share, owing to the increasing adoption of robots in surgeries. Patients who undergo these procedures experience less pain, have to stay in the hospital for shorter duration, and can go back to their daily chores sooner.

The urology classification is expected to dominate the medical robotic systems market in 2030, due to the increasing prevalence of urological diseases and technical advancements in robotic systems.

In 2019, hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASC) generated the highest revenue in the market, as the patient pool is the widest at such healthcare settings, the procurement rate of advanced products is rising, and such systems are highly efficient.

Browse report overview with 166 tables and 57 figures spread through 199 pages and detailed TOC on "Medical Robotic Systems Market Research Report: Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/medical-robotic-systems-market

In the coming years, North America would continue being the largest medical robotic systems market, due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, increasing investments in medical robotics by private and public entities, and existence of major market players.

Market Competitive Landscape Shaped by Mergers and Acquisitions

Over the last few years, the global medical robotic systems market has seen a number of mergers and acquisitions, with the players aiming at consolidating their position. For instance, in February 2020, Intuitive Surgical Inc. acquired Orpheus Medical to enhance its integrated informatics platform. With the acquisition, Intuitive Surgical Inc. has access to the information technology connectivity, surgical video processing archiving software, and clinical video analytics and management platform developed by Orpheus Medical.

Similarly, in July 2019, Intuitive Surgical Inc. completed the acquisition of the robotic endoscope business of Schölly Fiberoptic. With this move, Intuitive Surgical Inc. owns Schölly Fiberoptic’s manufacturing plants in Denzlingen and Biebertal, Germany, and repair and maintenance plant in Worcester, Massachusetts, U.S. This way, Intuitive Surgical Inc. has enhanced its supply chain and augmented its imaging system manufacturing capacity.

Make Enquiry Before Purchase at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=medical-robotic-systems-market

The key players in the medical robotic systems market are Accuracy Incorporated, Medrobotics Corporation, Hocoma AG, ARxIUM Inc., Titan Medical Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Capsa Healthcare, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Globus Medical Inc., Omnicell Inc., Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Medtronic plc, and Smith & Nephew plc.

More Reports of Life Science By P&S Intelligence

Robotic Catheter Systems Market

The global robotic catheter systems market was valued at $493.5 million in 2018, which is projected to reach $656.8 million by 2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2019–2024). Globally, the North American robotic catheter systems market is expected to hold 55.0% share by 2024.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/robotic-catheter-systems-market

Surgical Navigation System Market

North America is expected to account for the largest share in the surgical navigation system market by 2024, followed by Europe. Together, North America and Europe are expected to account for 71.2% market share in 2024.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/surgical-navigation-system-market

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.