Death Care Merchandise and Services Market 2020 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities Forecast To 2026

Death Care Merchandise and Services Market

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Death Care Merchandise and Services market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Death Care Merchandise and Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Funeral Homes

Cemeteries

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

At-Need

Pre-Need

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

• Service Corporation International

• Guangzhou Funeral Parlor

• Batesville

• Matthews International Corporation

• StoneMor Partners

• Chemed Corp.

• Fu Shou Yuan International Group

• Wilbert Funeral Services

• Lung Yen Life Service Corp

• Carriage Services

• Park Lawn Corporation

• Victoriaville & Co.

• Shanhai Haiwan Qinyuan

• Nirvana Asia Ltd.

• LHC Group Inc.

• Shanghai Longhua Funeral Parlor

• Thacker Caskets

• Shanghai Songheyuan

• Amedisys Inc.

• Sauder Funeral Products

• Sich Caskets

• Evergreen Washelli

• Rock of Ages

• Doric Products

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Death Care Merchandise and Services market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Death Care Merchandise and Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Death Care Merchandise and Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Death Care Merchandise and Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Death Care Merchandise and Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Key Points of Global Death Care Merchandise and Services Market

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Service Corporation International

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Death Care Merchandise and Services Product Offered

11.1.3 Service Corporation International Death Care Merchandise and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Service Corporation International News

11.2 Guangzhou Funeral Parlor

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Death Care Merchandise and Services Product Offered

11.2.3 Guangzhou Funeral Parlor Death Care Merchandise and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Guangzhou Funeral Parlor News

11.3 Batesville

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Death Care Merchandise and Services Product Offered

11.3.3 Batesville Death Care Merchandise and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Batesville News

11.4 Matthews International Corporation

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Death Care Merchandise and Services Product Offered

11.4.3 Matthews International Corporation Death Care Merchandise and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Matthews International Corporation News

11.5 StoneMor Partners

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Death Care Merchandise and Services Product Offered

11.5.3 StoneMor Partners Death Care Merchandise and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 StoneMor Partners News

11.6 Chemed Corp.

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Death Care Merchandise and Services Product Offered

11.6.3 Chemed Corp. Death Care Merchandise and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Chemed Corp. News

11.7 Fu Shou Yuan International Group

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Death Care Merchandise and Services Product Offered

11.7.3 Fu Shou Yuan International Group Death Care Merchandise and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Fu Shou Yuan International Group News

11.8 Wilbert Funeral Services

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Death Care Merchandise and Services Product Offered

11.8.3 Wilbert Funeral Services Death Care Merchandise and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Wilbert Funeral Services News

11.9 Lung Yen Life Service Corp

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Death Care Merchandise and Services Product Offered

11.9.3 Lung Yen Life Service Corp Death Care Merchandise and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Lung Yen Life Service Corp News

11.10 Carriage Services

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Death Care Merchandise and Services Product Offered

11.10.3 Carriage Services Death Care Merchandise and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Carriage Services News

11.11 Park Lawn Corporation

11.12 Victoriaville & Co.

11.13 Shanhai Haiwan Qinyuan

11.14 Nirvana Asia Ltd.

